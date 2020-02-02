Super Bowl 2020: Watch, stream online, TV channel, latest odds, point spread and more for Chiefs vs. 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs are about to get Super Bowl LIV underway and for one team, a win will bring to an end a decades-long championship drought. So when you're watching the two teams play on the field at Hard Rock Stadium, if you feel more of a sense of urgency than usual, that may be why.

It's clear that the outcome of this game will change the narrative of each franchise for years to come. The Chiefs were in the first Super Bowl ever played way back in January 1967, and went back for Super Bowl IV -- their only Super Bowl victory -- but they haven't made it back to the big game in 50 years. On the other side, the 49ers are seeking their sixth Super Bowl title, which would tie the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots for the most all-time, but it would be their first in more than 20 years.

The Chiefs and 49ers took very different playoff paths to reach Super Bowl LIV, with one having to rally from double-digit deficits twice on their way to the big game, and the other dominating its opponents. In the NFC, the 49ers, after defeating the Packers 37-9 in the regular season, faced them a second time in the playoffs, and it appeared they would run away with the game in the first half ... but Green Bay's three second-half touchdowns made it interesting. Ultimately, the 49ers advanced after the Packers comeback fell short.

On the AFC side, the Chiefs did what they do -- stop us if you've heard this narrative before -- after falling behind by two touchdowns against the Tennessee Titans and scored 28 unanswered (before a late Titans touchdown) to secure the win. The Chiefs ultimately won by a score of 35-24; that's how quickly this offense can score.

Andy Reid will be a head coach in the Super Bowl for the second time in his career, and he's hoping to lead the Chiefs one step further than his Eagles made it at the end of the 2004 season. For Kyle Shanahan, it will be his first Super Bowl as a head coach, after serving as offensive coordinator for the Falcons in the conclusion of the 2016 season. Shanahan's 49ers and Reid's Chiefs will battle on Sunday in Super Bowl LIV, and only one will win the Lombardi trophy.

Now that the matchup has been decided, let's make sure you're well prepared for whats's ahead and give you all the info for how to watch the big game that's right around the corner.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 | Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, FL)

TV: FOX | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds to win

The Chiefs are currently favored by 1.5 points against the 49ers and the over/under is at 53.5 points, per SportsLine. The Chiefs are -123 on the moneyline to win the game and the 49ers are +103.

National anthem and halftime show

On top of the actual game, what makes the Super Bowl special is the pomp and circumstance that comes with it. Of course, fans will be glued to the TV during all the commercials, but there's also going to be some musical acts as well. Multi-platinum and Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Demi Lovato is set to sing the national anthem prior to kickoff. At halftime, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will be performing from Miami.