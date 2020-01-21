Super Bowl 2020: Watch, stream online, updated odds, TV channel, more details for Chiefs vs. 49ers in Miami

Super Bowl LIV is finally set, as the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will face off in the final NFL game of the 2019 season.

But how did they get here? In the AFC, the Kansas City Chiefs rolled past the Tennessee Titans, 35-24, in the AFC Championship Game. After falling behind by 10 points, Kansas City scored 28 unanswered (before a late Titans touchdown) to secure the win -- stop us if you've heard that narrative before. That's how quickly this Chiefs offense can score points.

The NFC title game went a little differently. In the first half of the NFC Championship, it looked like the 49ers would run away with the game in their second meeting with the Packers this season (they defeated them by a score of 37-9 in the regular season), but the Packers made things interesting with three second-half touchdowns. Ultimately, Green Bay's comeback fell short and the 49ers advanced.

Now that the matchup has been decided, let's make sure you're well prepared for whats's ahead and give you all the info for how to watch the big game that's right around the corner.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 | Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Garden, FL)

TV: FOX | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds to win

Heading into Championship Weekend, William Hill had the Kansas City Chiefs (+140) as the slight favorites over San Francisco (+150) to actually hoist the Lombardi Trophy following Super Bowl LIV. Now that the Chiefs and 49ers have advanced, we have an early look at the early Super Bowl LIV line. William Hill has the Chiefs as a 1 point favorite in this one with the total points scored opening at 52.5 (now 54). The money line is 49ers +105 and Chiefs -125.

National Anthem and Halftime Show

On top of the actual game, what makes the Super Bowl special is the pomp and circumstance that comes with it. Of course, fans will be glued to the TV during all the commercials, but there's also going to be some musical acts as well. Multi-platinum and Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Demi Lovato is set to sing the National Anthem prior to kickoff. At halftime, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will be performing from Miami.