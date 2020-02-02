Super Bowl 2020: Watch the leaked TV commercials that are scheduled to air during Super Bowl LIV
Check out some of the Super Bowl ads before they air during the game on Sunday
The biggest game of the NFL's 100th season is about to kick off, and while many people will tune in to see which team takes home the Lombardi Trophy, for others, the day is about a whole lot more than just a football game -- sorry, the football game -- between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs. It's also about competition between the best advertising companies. By virtue of being one of the single biggest sporting events each year, the Super Bowl has massive viewership -- which also makes it one of the top marketing opportunities for different brands. With that in mind, it has become somewhat of a sporting event on its own with Super Bowl advertising. With the use of celebrities, humor, talking animals, talking babies, and other bizarre strategies to get people talking, brands try to one-up each other.
It has become customary in recent years for companies to release their Super Bowl ads online prior to their actual airing during the game. Some may argue that this leads to anti-climactic viewing of the commercials and spoils the mystique, but there's still plenty of interest (and money) in advertising during the big game.
Here you can find some of the ads that you can expect to air during Super Bowl LIII between the 49ers and Chiefs on Sunday.
(* = teaser trailer, not the entire commercial)
Avocados From Mexico - AFM Shopping Network (feat. Molly Ringwald)
Budweiser - Typical American
Bud Light - #PostyStore (feat. Post Malone)
Fans can vote which spot makes it to the Super Bowl.
#PostyBar (feat. Post Malone)
Cheetos - Where It All Began (feat. MC Hammer)
Doritos - Monologue (feat. Sam Elliott)*
Doritos - Bassquake (feat. Lil Nas X)*
Hyundai - Dialect Coach (feat. Rachel Dratch & David Ortiz)
Hyundai - Smaht Pahk (feat. Chris Evans, Rachel Dratch, John Krasinski & David Ortiz)
Kia - I Run For*
Michelob Ultra - Jimmy Works It Out (feat. Jimmy Fallon & John Cena)
Michelob Ultra Pure Gold - 6 For 6-Pack
MTN Dew - As Good As The Original (feat. Bryan Cranston & Tracee Ellis Ross)
Olay - Space Walk (feat. Taraji P. Henson, Lilly Singh, Katie Couric and Busy Philipps)*
Olay - Space Food (feat. Taraji P. Henson, Lilly Singh, Katie Couric and Busy Philipps)*
Pop-Tarts - Freak Out (feat. Jonathan Van Ness)*
Porsche - The Heist
TurboTax - All People Are Tax People
