Super Bowl 2020 weather: Forecast updated for 49ers vs. Chiefs in Miami for Super Bowl LIV

Super Bowl Sunday is almost here, and we've got you covered with what's on the radar

The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs will face off in Super Bowl LIV: It's the biggest game of the year.

Drastic weather conditions were fully on display during the AFC and NFC Championship games, so this matchup features teams that are used to it. With gusts of wind that caused fans to bundle up, Kansas City saw a frigid game against the Tennessee Titans. The weather was a bit different over in clear Santa Clara, even though some California natives may have been on the colder side, it was nothing compared to their AFC counterpart's conditions. 

Both teams will now face off in the lavish warm weather that Miami has to offer. They'll play for the Lombardi Trophy at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, February 2, but just how nice will it be?

We will play weatherman here at CBS Sports, so you came to the right place! Here's everything you need to know about the updated projections for South Florida's championship on Feb. 2:

Super Bowl LIV forecast

Service: The Weather Channel
Projected weather: Mostly sunny 
Projected game-time temperatures: 72 degrees (high), 50 degrees (low)
Game-time projection: Clear
Chance of rain: 10 percent
Winds: WNW at 8-14 mph

Previous weather updates for this game did project some thunderstorms hitting around game time, but we currently are on track to miss that. Of course, given how South Florida weather can change on a dime, there's always a chance those thunderstorms bump back up on the forecast between now and kickoff. For reference: the weather for the eve of Super Bowl LIV on Saturday calls for showers.  So while the temperatures should be pleasant (especially for the Chiefs, who are fresh off a title game with temps that felt like single digits), it's not totally out of the question that both sides will have to battle the elements at Hard Rock Stadium.

Who might benefit more? If anyone, probably the 49ers. The Chiefs, remember, hardly utilize, let alone emphasize, the ground game in contrast to their Mahomes-led aerial attack, whereas San Francisco's offense is usually at its best when Jimmy Garoppolo is merely handing the ball to one of the Niners' open-field weapons -- Raheem Mostert, in the most recent case. Any sort of showers or storms would likely dictate more of a conservative approach, even if only for a part of the action.

CBS Sports Writer

Cody Benjamin joined CBS Sports in 2017 after time spent with SB Nation, various newspapers and his own Eagles outlet. Raised around the Philly sports scene, he now lives in Minnesota with his wife and... Full Bio

