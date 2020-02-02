Super Bowl 2020: What to know about coaching matchup between Andy Reid and Kyle Shanahan

The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs are set to battle it out this Sunday in Super Bowl LIV. It's been nearly 50 years to the date since the Chiefs made their last Super Bowl appearance (Jan. 11, 1970), and as for the 49ers, a victory this Sunday would be their sixth in franchise history -- which would tie them with the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers for the most Super Bowl titles by one franchise.

The Chiefs got here thanks to their explosive offense, which is captained by Patrick Mahomes. The 2018 MVP missed a few games due to injury this year, but closed out the 2019 regular season with six straight wins. As for the 49ers, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is a big reason this team went 13-3 after San Francisco went just 4-12 a year ago. The 49ers also tout one of the best defenses in the league, both up front and in the secondary.

We know all about the Chiefs and 49ers as teams, but what about the head coaches? One is considered a staple in the NFL while the other is just beginning what many hope to be a Hall of Fame career. Let's take a look at the two head coaches who will be facing off this Sunday.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid

Reid has created one of the best offenses in the NFL, and he's also considered one of the best coaches of the last decade. He broke into the NFL ranks with the Green Bay Packers as an offensive assistant, and worked his way up to assistant head coach. In 1999, he was given his big shot as the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles, where he would become a household name in the NFL. While he went 5-11 in his first season, Reid led the Eagles to the playoffs over the next five years, including in 2004, when Philly lost to the Patriots in Super Bowl XXXIX.

Reid would remain in Philadelphia until 2012, when he posted a 4-12 season -- the worst record he had ever recorded as a head coach in a single season. His contract was not renewed, and he finished with a 130-93-1 record in Philly.

The Chiefs quickly scooped up Reid, signing him to a five-year contract. He has posted winning records in all seven seasons in Kansas City and has missed the playoffs just once. Reid has led the Chiefs to a total of 77 wins since becoming head coach, which is the second most over the past seven seasons (Patriots have 86). The Chiefs have posted back-to-back 12-4 campaigns, and are now just one game away from a championship.

While he's had an incredible career, the one knock on Reid is that he's never won a Super Bowl. He tasted glory as an assistant with the Packers in 1997, but he's never won it all as a head coach.

Even though Reid has a chance to be on top of the NFL world this Sunday, he still considers himself a student of the game. He's been an innovator in Kansas City, and his game plans have blended nicely with the talent on offense.

Highest percentage of throws at or beyond the first down marker where the intended receiver was open:



Drew Brees 76.8%

Patrick Mahomes 74.6

Teddy Bridgewater 74.1

Matt Ryan 74.0

Jimmy Garoppolo 73.3

Derek Carr 72.7

Ryan Tannehill 71.4

Lamar Jackson 71.3 — Steve Palazzolo (@PFF_Steve) January 18, 2020

Tyreek Hill is one of the most versatile offensive weapons in the NFL, Travis Kelce is one of the best tight ends in the NFL and the Chiefs have arguably the best quarterback in the league. It's all been there for the taking for Reid, and he's made the most of it with exotic schemes, misdirection and plenty of shots downfield.

Sunday may be important when it comes to Reid's legacy. The one stat we all like to bring up when it comes to ranking players or coaches is how many Lombardis they've won. With a victory this weekend, Reid would have 222 career wins, which includes the postseason. Only five coaches in the history of the league have more victories.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan

Shanahan is of course the son of Mike Shanahan, and with a win on Sunday, they would become the first father and son duo to win Super Bowls as head coaches. The younger Shanahan started off his coaching career in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an offensive quality control coach. He then found himself with the Houston Texans, where he worked as a wide receivers coach, quarterbacks coach and eventually offensive coordinator.

Shanahan then joined forces with his father and the Washington Redskins, and served as their offensive coordinator for four seasons. He then worked in the same role for the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons before getting a shot with the 49ers in 2017.

Shanahan started off his time in San Francisco with Brian Hoyer as his quarterback. Towards the end of the 2017 season, the 49ers traded for Garoppolo, who ended the year as their starter with five straight wins. Expectations were high heading into the 2018 season, but Garoppolo tore his ACL in Week 3, which derailed the entire campaign. After a 4-12 season, Garoppolo and the 49ers went 13-3 in 2019, finished first in the NFC West and are now just one game away from the Super Bowl.

Coach Shanahan just turned 40, and this could be the first of several Super Bowl appearances. What's interesting is that his two postseason wins this year actually got his head coaching record to .500.

Shanahan's offense is predicated on zone blocking, and it's been successful no matter who has been toting the rock. At one point or another this year, Matt Breida, Tevin Coleman and Raheem Mostert have appeared to be the best running back on roster. The 49ers finished the regular season averaging 144.1 rushing yards per game, which ranked second in the league. In the playoffs, the 49ers are averaging 235.5 rushing yards per game, which is the best mark of any team that played a postseason game this year.

Just two weeks ago, Mostert became the first player in NFL history to record at least 200 rushing yards and at least four rushing touchdowns in a single playoff game. Only Eric Dickerson (in 1986) has registered more rushing yards (248) in a postseason game.

You know how Bill Belichick turned seemingly average players into superstars? We are seeing shades of that with the 49ers. Mostert was cut six times in a span of 14 months, but now has a chance to lead an offense to a Super Bowl.