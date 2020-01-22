Super Bowl 2020: Where Chiefs' Andy Reid ranks among coaches with multiple Super Bowl appearances

Andy Reid hasn't been to the Super Bowl in 15 years, but he'll be back at the Big Game on Feb. 2, making him just the 24th head coach in NFL history to contend for a Lombardi Trophy more than once.

No one's ever denied that Reid is among the best in the business when it comes to the regular season. The 61-year-old veteran of the sidelines has received nine different Coach of the Year awards from four different outlets since first ascending to the top of the Philadelphia Eagles' staff in 1999, failing to clinch a playoff berth only six times in 21 years on the job.

But with his Kansas City Chiefs set to square off with the San Francisco 49ers for this year's title, where does Reid rank among the select few who've guided not one but two teams to the Super Bowl?

Let's start with just the active head coaches in that group. Aside from Reid, there are only three:

Bill Belichick, New England Patriots: 9 appearances (6-3) Pete Carroll, Seattle Seahawks: 2 appearances (1-1) Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh Steelers: 2 appearances (1-1)

Who should you put your money on to be Super Bowl LIV MVP? And what can we expect from the Andy Reid-Kyle Shanahan coaching matchup? Brady Quinn and John Breech join Will Brinson to break it all down on the Pick Six Podcast. Listen below and be sure to subscribe here for daily NFL goodness fired into your eardrums.

Belichick is obviously the clear-cut leader of the pack, but if you were to choose between Reid and either Carroll or Tomlin, you'd be hard-pressed not to ride with Big Red. The Chiefs coach is second among all active head coaches in total wins (207), playoff games (28) and playoff wins (14). His winning percentage (.618), meanwhile, ranks fourth among active coaches behind only Belichick (.683), Tomlin (.642) and Sean Payton (.630), but Tomlin has been on the job for eight fewer seasons, and Payton has only been to one Super Bowl. Playoff-record-wise, Reid ranks behind both Carroll (11-9) and Tomlin (8-7) in terms of winning percentage, but only barely (14-14). Reid also well outpaces Carroll (.596) in winning percentage.

In other words, if you're ranking Reid among today's head coaches with multiple Super Bowl appearances, he's probably second only to Belichick, whose title-game accolades look even more absurd in this exercise. Maybe you'd trust Carroll or Tomlin more in a big game, but why? Since his Super Bowl XLV loss, Tomlin is 3-5 in playoff games and missed the playoffs altogether four times. Carroll, meanwhile, is 3-4 since his Super Bowl XLIX loss and has yet to return to the NFC Championship.

What about among the all-timers, though? Where does Reid rank there?

Here's the list when we include both active and retired head coaches:

Bill Belichick, New England Patriots: 9 appearances (6-3) Don Shula, Baltimore Colts/Miami Dolphins: 6 appearances (2-4) Tom Landry, Dallas Cowboys: 5 appearances (2-3) Chuck Noll, Pittsburgh Steelers: 4 appearances (4-0) Joe Gibbs, Washington Redskins: 4 appearances (3-1) Marv Levy, Buffalo Bills: 4 appearances (0-4) Bud Grant, Minnesota Vikings: 4 appearances (0-4) Dan Reeves, Atlanta Falcons/Denver Broncos: 4 appearances (0-4) Bill Walsh, San Francisco 49ers: 3 appearances (3-0) Bill Parcells, New York Giants/New England Patriots: 3 appearances (2-1) Mike Holmgren, Green Bay Packers/Seattle Seahawks: 3 appearances (1-2) Twelve different coaches tied with 2 appearances

Reid, obviously, can't even be seen on this one since he's among the 12 with "just" two appearances, but we can still declare out of the gate that he deserves higher billing than, say, Dan Reeves and Marv Levy, who were slightly better than Reid in playoff winning percentage but significantly worse in total winning percentage. (They also struck out four times each in the Super Bowl, which isn't great.)

Belichick, Noll, Walsh, and Gibbs should all be top-five locks for their sterling Super Bowl records. Beyond that, it's hard to put anyone who actually secured a ring behind Reid, who's hoping Patrick Mahomes can help him win his first against San Francisco. In fact, among the top 10 of these coaches in terms of postseason winning percentage, Reid has the second-worst mark behind only Grant, who, again, went 0-4 in Super Bowls.

That said, Reid's resume refuses to be silenced altogether: He ranks fourth in total wins among all coaches on the list, behind only Shula (328) and Belichick (273), who are absolute legends of the game. He's also fourth in playoff games and sixth in playoff wins. Even among coaches who don't have more than one Super Bowl bid, Reid ranks seventh in NFL history with his 207 career victories -- better than the likes of Noll, Gibbs, Parcells, Bill Cowher, Marty Schottenheimer, Mike Shanahan, Tom Coughlin, and countless others.

If we had to put a number on it, Reid probably ranks just outside the top 10 -- in other words, just above the middle of this exclusive pack of coaches. A ring, however, would almost certainly thrust him up a few spots, especially considering how consistent he's produced winners over the course of a lengthy career. As it stands, he's already more accomplished than some of the greats to get to the Super Bowl and back. He just finally needs his own championship.