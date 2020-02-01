Super Bowl 2020: Where Miami ranks on list of host cities with the most Super Bowls

Super Bowl LIV is steadily approaching and fans are flocking to Miami to experience some of the hype that surrounds the big game taking place between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. The Super Bowl being in a neutral location, unlike the other three major sports championships, allows a unique feature of previous planning from the city. Whichever city earns hosting duties gets tons of time to prepare for the immense amount of fans from all over rolling in to catch a glimpse of the action.

The week leading up to Super Bowl Sunday has turned into a fan experience unlike any others, with the host city pulling out all the stops to make their spot look the very best. Food trucks, concerts, pop-up shops, football themed everything and convention centers turned into NFL experiences with interactive drills, Lombardi Trophies and photo-ops keep anyone in the city at the time busy with fun things to do.

Over the years, the event has only gotten bigger and bigger and some cities have been lucky enough to become frequent hosts. Cities with nice weather, domed stadiums and space to fit the tens of thousands of fans who fly in tend to be chosen more than the others.

Heading into this year, Miami and New Orleans, Louisiana were tied for most times hosting, but LIV is pushing Miami to the top spot. Here is a look at cities who have hosted the Super Bowl multiple times:

Miami: 11

After Sunday's game, Miami takes the cake when it comes to most times hosted. The first Super Bowl played in Miami took place in 1967, back when the AFL was still around. The first five Super Bowls in Miami happened at the Orange Bowl, and since then have taken place at the very often renamed Joe Robbie Stadium/Pro Player Stadium/Dolphin Stadium/Hard Rock Stadium.

Super Bowl II - Packers 33, Raiders 14

Super Bowl III - Jets 16, Ravens 7

Super Bowl V - Ravens 16, Cowboys 13

Super Bowl X - Steelers 21, Cowboys 17

Super Bowl XIII - Steelers 35, Cowboys 31

Super Bowl XXIII - 49ers 20, Bengals 16

Super Bowl XXIX - 49ers 49, Chargers 26

Super Bowl XXXIII - Broncos 34, Falcons 19

Super Bowl XLI - Colts 29, Bears 17

Super Bowl VLIV - Saints 31, Colts 17

Super Bowl LIV - 49ers vs. Chiefs

New Orleans: 10

Tulane Stadium was the location of the first three Super Bowls that took place in New Orleans. Since then, they have occurred in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Super Bowl IV - Chiefs 23, Vikings 7

Super Bowl VI - Cowboys 24, Dolphins 3

Super Bowl IX - Steelers 16, Vikings 6

Super Bowl XII - Cowboys 27, Broncos 10

Super Bowl XV - Raiders 27, Eagles 10

Super Bowl XX - Bears 46, Patriots 10

Super Bowl XXIV - 49ers 55, Broncos 10

Super Bowl XXXI - Packers 35, Patriots 21

Super Bowl XXXVI - Patriots 20, Rams 17

Super Bowl XLVII - Ravens 34, 49ers 31

Los Angeles: 7

The first ever Super Bowl took place in Los Angeles at the Memorial Coliseum. That site was also the location of SBVII. The rest of the LA Super Bowls have taken place at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

Super Bowl I - Packers 35, Chiefs 10

Super Bowl VII - Dolphins 14, Redskins 7

Super Bowl XI - Raiders 32, Vikings 14

Super Bowl XIV - Steelers 31, Rams 19

Super Bowl XVII - Redskins 27, Dolphins 17

Super Bowl XXI - Giants 39, Broncos 20

Super Bowl XXVII - Cowboys 52, Bills 17

Tampa: 4

Tampa Stadium and Raymond James Stadium have each been home to two Super Bowls. The Steelers are the most recent team to find success in this Florida city.

Super Bowl XVIII - Raiders 38, Redskins 9

Super Bowl XXV - Giants 20, Bills 19

Super Bowl XXXV - Ravens 34, Giants 7

Super Bowl XLIII - Steelers 27, Cardinals 23

San Diego: 3

Los Angeles is not the only city in California to host multiple Super Bowls, San Diego, which no longer even has a team, has been the home of three. They took place at Jack Murphy Stadium/Qualcomm Stadium.

Super Bowl XXII - Redskins 42, Broncos 10

Super Bowl XXXII - Broncos 31, Packers 24

Super Bowl XXXVII - Buccaneers 48, Raiders 21

Atlanta: 3

The first two Super Bowls to take place in Atlanta happened at the Georgia Dome. About a year after the Mercedes-Benz Stadium was built, it was the backdrop for Super Bowl LIII.

Super Bowl XXVIII - Cowboys 30, Bills 13

Super Bowl XXXIV - Rams 23, Titans 16

Super Bowl LIII - Patriots 13, Rams 3

Houston: 3

Houston is another city that has seen three of the big games between Rice Stadium and Reliant/NRG Stadium.

Super Bowl VIII - Dolphins 24, Vikings 7

Super Bowl XXXVIII - Patriots 32, Panthers 29

Super Bowl LI - Patriots 34, Broncos 28

San Francisco: 2

The San Francisco area has seen two Super Bowls, one in Santa Clara at Levi's Stadium and one in Stanford at Stanford Stadium.

Super Bowl L - Broncos 24, Panthers 10

Super Bowl XIX - 49ers 38, Dolphins 16

Detroit: 2

The Pontiac Silverdome was the first stadium to host a Super Bowl in Detroit and Ford Field, the current home of the Lions, was the second.

Super Bowl XVI - 49ers 26, Bengals 21

Super Bowl XL - Steelers 21, Seahawks 10

Glendale: 2

Both Super Bowls in Glendale, Arizona took place at University of Phoenix Stadium. Arizona hosted their second Super Bowl just seven years after their first.

Super Bowl XLII - Giants 17, Patriots 14

Super Bowl XLIX – Patriots 28, Seahawks 24

Minneapolis: 2

While often the Super Bowl takes place in a warm weather climate, it is not always the case. Minneapolis in February is not exactly sunshine in flip-flops, but the domed stadium and the appeal of the area has gotten the city selected twice. The first SB took place at the Metrodome and the second was at the current home of the Vikings, U.S. Bank Stadium.