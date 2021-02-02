We're less than a week away from Super Bowl LV where the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs will face-off, which sadly means we're also less than a week away from the end of the NFL season, but for now we still have a few days to enjoy the excitement of the biggest game of the year.

This Super Bowl will look a lot different, as media availability is virtual and a limited number of fans will be in the seats on Sunday due to the coronavirus pandemic. There is usually a lot of fanfare ahead of the game, with whatever city that is hosting that year welcoming people in for lots of football-related activities throughout the week, but this year that is not possible.

Despite the differences, some things still remain, such as the Pepsi Halftime performance, the iconic commercials and the stadium being transformed for the big event.

Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida has been switched from the home of the Bucs to the home of Super Bowl LV.

Tampa's team logo was replaced with the NFL shield with "LV" logos on the side and the end zones got a fresh coat of paint.

The outside of the stadium also got an overhaul, with banners commemorating the big game and some of the stars of the game.

The Chiefs posted a series of photos of the location with the caption, "We'll be there soon."

The Bucs don't have to travel, as the first team in NFL history to ever host a home Super Bowl.

They posted photos of the updated paint.

The Super Bowl will take place on Sunday, Feb. 7 and will be broadcasted on CBS.