The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made it to the top of the NFL world on Sunday, as they defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 in Super Bowl LV. It was a total team effort, as the offense found success on the ground and through the air and the defense played its best game of the season. Bucs defenders kept the Chiefs out of the end zone, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes lost his first-ever NFL game by more than one possession. Just last year, the Buccaneers were wrapping up a 7-9 season, good for third place in the NFC South. Now, they are world champions.

Tom Brady will receive the majority of credit for Tampa Bay's quick turnaround -- and for good reason. The greatest quarterback of all time broke the Buccaneers' franchise record for passing touchdowns in a single season, led three straight postseason wins on the road to get to the Super Bowl and, most importantly, brought a culture of success and heightened expectations that pushed the Bucs over the hump. He wrapped up an incredible season on Sunday night with his fifth Super Bowl MVP award. But to say he's the only reason the Buccaneers flipped the script is incorrect.

All 31 points the Buccaneers scored in Super Bowl LV were produced by new additions not named Brady. It's true that he tossed three touchdowns on Sunday, but all three were caught by first-year Bucs players. Tight end Rob Gronkowski, who joined his former Patriots teammate in Tampa this past offseason, caught the first two touchdowns of the game. Former troubled free agent Antonio Brown caught a 1-yard touchdown right before halftime and then Jaguars castoff Leonard Fournette broke off a 27-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. Even the extra points were scored by a new addition, as Ryan Succop was injured with the Tennessee Titans last year. He also converted on a 52-yard field goal in the third quarter, which were the last points scored in the matchup.

Brady was the heart and soul of the Buccaneers this year, and certainly a big reason for their success. Still, there were several other first-year Bucs who played big roles in Tampa Bay's quick turnaround, and they all stepped up in Super Bowl LV.