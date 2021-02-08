Britt Reid, the Kansas City Chiefs' outside linebackers coach and son of head coach Andy Reid, was involved in a multi-car accident that sent two young children to the hospital Thursday night, three days before Super Bowl LV. Britt Reid did not coach in the game, a 31-9 Chiefs loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Andy addressed the situation after the game.

"My heart goes out to all those that were involved in the accident, in particular the family with the little girl who is fighting for her life," Andy Reid said. "Just from a human standpoint, my heart bleeds for everyone involved in that.

"From a human standpoint, yeah, it's a tough one. From a football standpoint, I don't think that was the problem."

Per Kansas City police, a white Dodge Ram that Britt Reid was driving collided with a Chevrolet Impala that had run out of gas and was at a standstill on an exit ramp. The driver of the Impala had called family for help before the accident, which arrived in a Chevrolet Traverse that was parked in front of the disabled vehicle. Reid struck the left front of the Impala, then continued and struck the right rear of the Traverse.

A 5-year-old child in the backseat of the Traverse suffered life-threatening injuries and a 4-year-old -- also sitting in the backseat -- suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Both children were taken to a local hospital. The 5-year old girl is remains in critical condition with a brain injury, CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reports.

Police said investigators were trying to determine whether driver impairment was a factor in the crash, which closed three of the interstate's four lanes. According to a search warrant, Reid told an officer he had two to three drinks. Reid complained of stomach pain and was transported to an area hospital for treatment Thursday.

After Reid's statement on the accident, he didn't have any more to add since the investigation is ongoing.

"It's a tough situation," Reid said. "I can't comment any more than I have here."