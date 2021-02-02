Andy Reid and Bruce Arians are set to make history in Super Bowl LV as the oldest coaches to square off in the Super Bowl. Their combined age of 131 years, 86 days is the oldest matchup between head coaches in the Super Bowl.

Reid (62 years, 325 days) is the younger of the two elder statesmen coaching the game. Arians (68 years, 127 days) is the oldest coach to make his Super Bowl debut and will be the oldest coach to win the Super Bowl if the Tampa Bay Buccaneers emerge victorious. Reid would be the oldest head coach to win back-to-back Super Bowls, surpassing Vince Lombardi (54).

Reid and Arians have a combined 56 years of NFL coaching experience. Doug Pederson and Gary Kubiak are the only head coaches under 60 to win the Super Bowl over the last seven years.

"I'm still part of the Geritol crew," Reid said with a smile Tuesday. "We are a little bit older and there is experience that comes with that and I guess you could say wisdom, with age. There are a lot of good young football coaches that I look forward to seeing continue to grow in this business. We're lucky to have them in the NFL.

"By chance a few of the older guys have gotten to this point. I'd probably attribute that to good players, and then a little bit of experience there. In my case I'm fortunate to have a heck of a staff that I've been able to accumulate and gather here the last couple years. We've been very productive that way."

Reid is actually the oldest head coach to be the youngest head coach in a Super Bowl matchup (catch that?). Arians is six years older than Reid, making Reid significantly younger than his counterpart at 62. Arians, meanwhile, had his best season -- making his first Super Bowl appearance as a head coach at 68.

The Buccaneers head coach once considered retirement, but that appears to be off the table.

"This is the most rewarding year I've had in coaching, probably, because of the pandemic and what we've had to deal with," Arians said. "Watching this team grow and get better and better and jell for the playoffs, it's been a fantastic year and I'm very, very thankful."