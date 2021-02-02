Super Bowl LV will feature a historic first in the NFL championship game, one of the most unlikely rematches in history considering the circumstances -- and years -- it took for this rematch to take place. Andy Reid will square off against Tom Brady -- 16 years after the future Hall of Famers first met in Super Bowl XXXIX between the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles.

This time, both Reid and Brady are on different teams and in different conferences. Reid is the head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs and Brady is quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The NFL has changed drastically since Reid last faced off against Brady in a Super Bowl -- and both coach and quarterback have evolved significantly over the years. Reid and Brady are near the top of their professions and at their highest level in years, making this rematch in Super Bowl LV even more intriguing.

The unlikelihood of a head coach facing off against a quarterback in a second Super Bowl is already hard to achieve. This matchup between a coach and QB on different teams 16 years apart is a first in Super Bowl history and may never be achieved again -- what head coach and quarterback will have careers as long as Reid and Brady? We're going to take a look at how rare a quarterback-coach rematch is, comparing the Reid-Brady rematch to the others similar to this one, along with a look back at the first Reid-Brady matchup, and where the two would rank amongst their peers in NFL history with another championship.

Are there any QB-coach rematches close to this?

There are some interesting Super Bowl rematches that involve a quarterback and a coach, but none to the level of Brady and Reid. Dan Reeves coached John Elway and the Denver Broncos in three Super Bowls (XXI, XXII, XXIV) then faced Elway and the Broncos when he coached the Atlanta Falcons (XXXIII) -- the nearest comparison to this unique Reid-Brady matchup.

Craig Morton quarterbacked the Dallas Cowboys in Super Bowl V then faced them in Super Bowl XII, becoming the first quarterback to start the Super Bowl with two different teams. Roger Staubach (Dallas Cowboys) squared off against Chuck Noll (Pittsburgh Steelers) in Super Bowl X and XIII, Jim Kelly (Buffalo Bills) and Troy Aikman (Dallas Cowboys) faced off against Jimmy Johnson (Cowboys) and Marv Levy (Bills), respectively, in Super Bowls XXVII and XXVIII, and Brady (New England Patriots) went against Tom Coughlin (New York Giants) in Super Bowl XLII and XLVI.

A look back at Super Bowl XXXIX

Reid and the Eagles squared off against Brady and the Patriots for the league championship in 2005, a matchup of the two best teams from the first half of the 2000s. The Eagles made four consecutive conference championship games while the Patriots made three Super Bowls in four years (winning the first two). The teams were tied for the most wins in the NFL from 2001 through 2004 with 48 and the Eagles were the only team that allowed fewer than 1,000 points during that stretch.

This was the first Super Bowl where the game was tied after the first quarter (0-0) and at halftime (7-7). It was also the first Super Bowl to be tied after three quarters (14-14). In a game where the Eagles didn't play their best (rare for a Reid-coached team), Reid was heavily criticized for not going to a no-huddle offense when the Eagles trailed 24-14 with 5:40 to play. The Eagles took 3:52 off the clock before Donovan McNabb fired a 30-yard touchdown pass to Greg Lewis with 1:48 remaining to cut the score to 24-21. Philadelphia did have a chance to tie with game, getting the ball back at its own 4-yard line with 46 seconds left. McNabb threw an interception to Rodney Harrison with nine seconds left to seal the Patriots' third Super Bowl title in four years -- only the second team to accomplish that feat.

Brady became the fourth quarterback to win three Super Bowls and the fourth quarterback to throw a touchdown pass in three different Super Bowls. The Patriots are still the last team to win back-to-back Super Bowls. Of Brady's six Super Bowl wins, Super Bowl XXXIX is one of just two games where he didn't win Super Bowl MVP (Deion Branch was MVP). Brady finished 23 of 33 for 236 yards and two touchdowns and a 110.2 passer rating.

Reid wouldn't return to the Super Bowl with the Eagles -- and wouldn't as a head coach for 15 years. He led the Chiefs to a victory in Super Bowl LIV last year, his first championship in his 21 seasons as a NFL head coach. He's looking to become the first coach to in back-to-back Super Bowls since Bill Belichick (2003 and 2004 with the Patriots).

Records Brady and Reid can set

Brady and Reid are in rare territory amongst their peers. A second Super Bowl title seals Reid's place as a top-eight coach in NFL history while Brady can add to his legendary status as the GOAT. Let's take a look at what both can accomplish with a victory in Super Bowl LV:

Andy Reid records with a win ...

14th head coach in NFL history to win multiple Super Bowls

18th-career playoff win, which would pass Joe Gibbs for the fourth-most postseason victories by a head coach in NFL history



7th coach to win back-to-back Super Bowls -- joining Vince Lombardi, Don Shula, Chuck Noll, Jimmy Johnson, Mike Shanahan and Bill Belichick



Join Belichick, Shula and Tom Landry as the only head coaches to win 200 regular season games and two Super Bowl titles

Join Shula as the only coaches to take the first franchise he coached to the Super Bowl and win multiple Super Bowls with the second franchise (Shula won two Super Bowls with the Dolphins in the 1972 and 1973 seasons)

Tom Brady records with a win ...

Most Super Bowl titles for quarterback (seven)

Most NFL championships for a player (seven)

Oldest quarterback to win a Super Bowl (43 years, 188 days)

Join Peyton Manning has only quarterbacks to win Super Bowls with two different teams

2nd Super Bowl win after the age of 40, only quarterback to reach that mark

First NFL/MLB/NBA/NHL player to win championships for two different teams after turning 40



5th player to win seven-plus championships and three-plus MVP awards in four major sports (Mickey Mantle, Joe DiMaggio, Yogi Berra, Bill Russell)

4th player to win multiple championships after turning 40 (Jack Quinn, Enos Slaughter, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar)

This Brady-Reid matchup will be one for the ages, unlike anything we've ever seen in Super Bowl history. Brady and Reid are two of the greatest figures at their profession in league history and can improve their status at the top of the pinnacle with a Super Bowl LV victory.