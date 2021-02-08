Bruce Arians became the oldest head coach to win a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-9 victory over the Chiefs on Sunday, and now he's looking to become the oldest head coach to win back-to-back titles. Arians confirmed he's returning in 2021, but he might not have some key pieces on offense back for a repeat run. Rob Gronkowski, Antonio Brown, Leonard Fournette and Chris Godwin are all free agents.

Arians, however, believes they will want to "run it back" for 2021 and defend their crown.

"I'm very, very confident," Arians said Monday. "I have all the trust in the world in (general manager) Jason (Licht) and what he would do. These guys, they have a bond. There will be dollars involved. But I think that this group is so, so close that sometimes dollars don't matter. But we're going to do everything we can to get the dollars right, too, because they earned it."

The Buccaneers have a projected $28,896,683 million available in salary-cap space (per Over The Cap) and have plenty of key contributors to re-sign. In addition to their offensive players on the open market, Shaquil Barrett, Lavonte David, and Ndamukong Suh ﻿are key defensive starters set to hit free agency. Barrett was tagged by the Buccaneers last offseason, but would Tampa Bay tag him again? Godwin could also be a potential franchise-tag candidate.

Difficult decisions are afoot for Licht, but Tampa Bay shouldn't have a problem keeping Gronkowski and Brown -- who both wish to return. This is the best way the Buccaneers can repeat.

"The biggest thing is keeping our guys. You know, do what we can, make sure that we keep our guys here and hit a home run in free agency, just with our guys," Arians said. "Maybe an outside guy, just keep our guys and then Jason will hit another home run in the draft, and we'll continue to build this football team.

"And you know, we don't have many weak spots if we get the guys back that we want back and need back. We'll just be adding great athletes in the draft."