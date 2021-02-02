The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have two of the best inside linebackers in the game with Lavonte David and Devin White. David has spent his entire career with the Buccaneers, and his production hasn't slowed down even though he is about to turn 31. In 2020, he recorded 117 combined tackles, 1.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and 12 tackles for loss. In nine NFL seasons, he failed to record 100 combined tackles just once! When White was drafted with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, David took him under his wing and quickly turned him into an elite defender.

In 2020, White recorded 140 combined tackles, nine sacks and 15 tackles for loss. He has also been incredible in the postseason. In the Bucs' divisional round matchup against the New Orleans Saints, White recorded a team-high 11 tackles, recovered a fumble and caught an interception -- which he returned the other way for 28 yards. The one-two punch of David and White is a big reason the Buccaneers have made it all the way to Super Bowl LV, and the competition the two have fostered between each other is also unique. On Monday, White even revealed to reporters that the two linebackers would have $1,000 in-game contests between the two of them.

Here's what White said, via JoeBucsFan.com:

"He done taught me a lot, still teaching me a lot. And I'm teaching him something, too. "You know, especially like it's always that mentality like, 'Beat me to the ball. Get more tackles than me. Let's see who can come up with the biggest play first. You know, whoever come up with the biggest play that person gotta pay the other person $1,000'. Just little stuff that I'm able to throw into our game to make it more interesting, as well. "But man, from the classroom to off the field taking care of yourself, taking care of your body, making sure you're available for every game, he done taught me a lot and I can't thank him enough."

Naturally, one has to wonder if this is legal or if the league will look into White's comments. Then again, a friendly wager between teammates can't really be compared to something like "BountyGate." White and David combined for 20 total tackles in the Buccaneers' first meeting against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 12, and with a Super Bowl victory on the line this Sunday, both players won't have to be making $1,000 bets to get motivated this time around.

