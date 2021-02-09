It's better to be lucky than it is to be good, but what's best is to be both. Tom Brady is now the owner of a historic seventh Super Bowl ring, more than any other franchise in the NFL, for his efforts in helping to do away with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. The now five-time Super Bowl MVP threw for three touchdowns and no interceptions with only eight incompletions on the day, two of his TDs conjuring vintage imagery by way of connections with tight end Rob Gronkowski, and the third landing in the palms of wide receiver Antonio Brown.

It's the latter that proves there was an element of luck to the Bucs win, but Brady will certainly take it, considering he's been on the wrong side of that coin a time or two in his otherwise bulletproof career (i.e., Eli Manning and the New York Giants). So when he saw Brown run the wrong route from the one-yard line with only seconds remaining in the first half, he didn't overthink it.

He fired the ball into the end zone to give the Bucs a 21-6 lead going into halftime, and being named one of the top plays from the Super Bowl.

And yes, you read that correctly.

As admitted on Monday by Tampa Bay quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen on "The Pat McAfee Show," Brown didn't run the correct route on that play -- it working despite that error.

"I was laughing this morning, we were talking about A.B." Christensen said. "A.B. -- on his touchdown catch -- was supposed to go down and in, and then pop back out. He goes out and pops back in. I'm kinda going through the headset, 'Did he run the right route? Did he just do the opposite of what he's supposed to do and we hit it for a touchdown?'

"And that was the case."

As alluded to a moment ago, this is where having a QB that's seen it all before pays off. For while a younger and/or less accomplished quarterback would've sacrificed that narrow window of opportunity to a second thought, Brady didn't. Instead, he made it look like that was the correct route all along.

"That's where Brady doesn't get thrown for a loop," Christensen added. "He just hits the guy: 'Hey, you get open, I'll hit you.' That's where he's pretty darn unique. A lot of quarterbacks are, 'Hey, he's supposed to do this: A to B to C.'

"This guy A.B. goes C to F back to A, and [Brady] just hits him for a touchdown."

Brown is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in March, but wants to return to the Buccaneers after the club gave him a chance to not only return to football from an indefinite suspension, but also put him in position to hoist his first-ever Lombardi trophy -- in his first year there. The Brown-Brady relationship continues to grow both on and off the field, to the point they're now apparently communicating telepathically, or at least that's what it looked like on that touchdown pass.