Plenty of attention will be paid to the sixth-round pick from the 2000 NFL Draft in Tom Brady as he prepares for the 10nth Super Bowl of his career, but don't sleep on another sixth-rounder on the Buccaneers roster. Even with the likes of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown above him on the depth chart, wide receiver Scotty Miller has been able to make quite the impact in Tampa Bay's offense throughout the course of his two-year career. Most recently, Miller was on the receiving end of a dagger touchdown throw by Tom Brady in the NFC Championship prior to halftime, helping the Bucs pave the way to an eventual 31-26 win.

While his rise to notoriety this season may come as a surprise to some, if you followed the 23-year-old's collegiate career at Bowling Green -- like Bucs offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich did -- you'd realize this emergence was coming. In fact, Leftwich told reporters on the Monday leading up to Super Bowl LV that he was rooting against Miller putting up strong numbers during his Pro Day so that Tampa Bay could more easily acquire him.

"I remember watching the tape of Scotty and I loved it. I loved the tape. I remember being at his Pro Day and hoping he would run slow. I knew if he runs as fast as I thought he would that would open the eyes of a lot of people," Leftwich told reporters via Zoom.

Even with a sub-4.4 40-yard dash, Miller still fell to the sixth round in the 2019 draft and the Bucs were more than happy to select him at No. 208 overall. To this point, that pick has proven to provide immediate dividends with Miller posting 501 yards receiving this regular season on 33 receptions to go along with three touchdowns. These playoffs, Miller has caught four of his six targets for 80 yards and a score.

"He's a great football player," said Leftwich. "He's been making plays like that his whole career. You put the Bowling Green tape on, that's the type of plays you see."

On top of his general improvement in Year 2, Miller has developed a strong rapport with Tom Brady, which was certainly on display during that touchdown catch in the NFC title game. Now, Leftwich will be looking for MIller's strong sophomore season to be capped off on a high note with a strong showing in Super Bowl LV where Tampa Bay will be looking to win its first title since the 2002 season.