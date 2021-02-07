HAPPY SUPER BOWL SUNDAY EVERYONE, WE MADE IT!

Actually, I don't want to jinx anything, so I'm not going to say we made it until the game kicks off at 6:30 p.m ET. I mean, who knows what could happen between now and then, and I'm mostly saying that because the city of Tampa got hit with a TORNADO WATCH last night, which was weird, because I didn't even know Florida could get tornadoes.

Since we're going to have several hours to burn between now and game time, I thought it made sense to shoot out a newsletter today that will give you enough reading material to last until the next Super Bowl. For starters, be sure to click here so you can check out our monstrous prop guide, which might be the most comprehensive thing that I've ever read.

Remember, this is a Super Bowl newsletter, so we'll save everything else for tomorrow.... except Aaron Rodgers winning MVP and getting engaged, those both made the cut today.

1. How to watch the Super Bowl

Since I work for CBS Sports, I've probably mentioned this at least 112 times over the past two weeks, but just to be safe, I'm going to mention it one more time right now: The Super Bowl is on CBS this year.

If you love to spend Super Bowl Sunday watching as much pregame coverage as possible, we'll have you covered. On the other hand, if you're someone who likes to turn on the game just minutes before kickoff, we'll also have you covered.

Here's how you can watch Super Bowl LV:

Date: Sunday, Feb. 7

Kickoff time: 6:30 p.m. ET (CBS)

Location: Raymond James Stadium (Tampa)

TV: CBS

How to stream: FOR FREE on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App on your phone and connected TV devices.

And just in case that isn't clear enough, Super Bowl LV is available live on TV through CBS and it's live to stream via CBS All Access and CBSSports.com. The link above will take you to the CBS Sports app where you can watch it on your phone, tablet or connected TV devices.

The Super Bowl pregame will kick off at 9 a.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ, which you can access for free by clicking here. Two-time Super Bowl winner Bryant McFadden and former first-round pick Brady Quinn will join CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora from Tampa to kick off the coverage. Including that show, there will be nine straight hours of coverage leading up to the game, so make sure to bookmark CBS Sport HQ.

On the TV side, CBS will have you covered starting at 11:30 a.m. ET with a schedule that looks like this:

11:30 a.m. ET-12 p.m. ET: That Other Pregame Show

12-1 p.m. ET: Road to the Super Bowl (Presented by NFL Films)

1-2 p.m. ET: Tony Romo goes to the Super Bowl

2-6 p.m. ET: The Super Bowl Today

6-6:30 p.m. ET: Super Bowl on CBS Kickoff Show

During the game, we'll also be presenting a live Twitch and YouTube stream where we'll talk props, react to the game and I think we'll also be gambling on the game DURING the stream, so you'll definitely want to watch. I will be taking part in that during the fourth quarter you can check out that on our YouTube page by clicking here. You can also check out all the Super Bowl themed podcasts we've had this week here.

2. Everything you need to know about the Buccaneers

The Buccaneers are just hours away from becoming the first team in NFL history to play the Super Bowl at their home stadium. However, someone must have forgotten to let the NFL know that this game is being played in Tampa, because the league has decided to take away one aspect of Tampa Bay's home-field advantage: The Buccaneers aren't ALLOWED TO FIRE THE CANNONS on the pirate ship. Why even have a Super Bowl if you're not going to let them fire the cannons, NFL?

Anyway, here's everything else you need to know about the Buccaneers heading into today's game.

3. Everything you need to know about the Chiefs

Although things were quiet with the Buccaneers for most of the week, the same can't be said for the Chiefs, who had to deal with two completely different types of problems. With that in mind, here's everything you need to know about the Chiefs heading into today's game.

4. Super Bowl LV picks

I've been sharing Super Bowl picks with you from every CBS Sports writer over the past two weeks, but since there's a 100% chance that you don't actually remember any of those specific picks, I'm going to rehash everyone's pick here, starting with me. I write this newsletter, so it only makes sense that I would give my pick top billing.

Here are the picks from our 11 writers who are taking the Chiefs:

John Breech: Chiefs 34-27 over Buccaneers (Full pick)

Pete Prisco: Chiefs 35-30 over Buccaneers (Full pick)

Jonathan Jones: Chiefs 28-27 over Buccaneers

Will Brinson: Chiefs 31-20 over Buccaneers

Ryan Wilson: Chiefs 28-24 over Buccaneers

Dave Richard: Chiefs 36-30 over Buccaneers

Jamey Eisenberg: Chiefs 31-30 over Buccaneers

Jared Dubin: Chiefs 33-27 over Buccaneers (Full pick)

Jordan Dajani: Chiefs 28-24 over Buccaneers (Full pick)

Cody Benjamin: Chiefs 32-28 over Buccaneers (Full pick)

Jeff Kerr: Chiefs 34-24 over Buccaneers (Full pick)

And just in case you're wondering, we do have three souls who were brave enough to take the underdog Buccaneers and those brave souls are:

Jason La Canfora: Buccaneers 30-27 over Chiefs

Tyler Sullivan: Buccaneers 33-27 over Chiefs (Full pick)

Bryan DeArdo: Buccaneers 31-27 over Chiefs

If you plan on gambling on the game, here are my five favorite props (I've combined three I really like with two long shot props):

1. Game to be tied after 0-0 (-130): This prop has hit in five of the past six Super Bowl and I'm thinking it's going to hit again tonight.

2. Harrison Butker four or more extra points (+115): If you think the Chiefs are going to score a lot, then Butker is also probably going to score a lot and this is one of the few kicking props that gives you great value.

3. Each team scores 7 or more in the second quarter (+140): The second quarter is usually when things start to get spicy in the Super Bowl and all you need to win this is for each team to score one touchdown.

4. First score of the game is a Chiefs FG (+550): The last time these two teams played, the first score was a Chiefs field goal and I'm betting that history repeats itself.

5. Brady and Mahomes to each attempt 45 or more passes (+1000): If this turns into a shootout, this prop could very well hit and since it's paying 10-to-1, I'm going to take a flyer on it.

5. Best part of Super Bowl Sunday



Let's be honest, half the people watching the Super Bowl aren't watching for the game, they're watching for the commercials, and maybe they're also watching because it gives them an excuse to pig out. I think there are also some people who only watch for the halftime show.

This will be the first Super Bowl I've been able to watch at home on TV since 2013, so I'm not going to lie, I'm kind of excited for the commercials.

With that in mind, here are some details about some of the best things about Super Bowl Sunday:

Finally, here's a casual fan's guide to the game that's expressly written for the people out there who don't know Tom Brady from Marcia Brady.

6. Non-Super Bowl news: Aaron Rodgers wins MVP

This newsletter was supposed to be only loaded with Super Bowl tidbits, but I decided to call an audible so I could include a list of everyone who won all of the NFL awards that were handed out on Saturday night. At the 10th annual NFL honors event, the league handed out its annual awards for MVP, coach of the year and all the other big ones.

The biggest headline belongs to Aaron Rodgers, who not only won MVP, but the quarterback apparently also got engaged at some point over the past couple of weeks (He announced during his MVP speech that he had a fiancée). Although there were no huge surprises, there was some debate on Twitter after Aaron Donald won the defensive player of the year award over T.J. Watt. The Watt brothers -- T.J. and J.J. -- chimed in on that debate and they were definitely not thrilled that T.J. lost.

Here's a look at all the key award winners:

MVP: Aaron Rodgers (Packers)

Offensive player of the year: Derrick Henry (Titans)

Defensive player of the year: Aaron Donald (Rams)

Offensive rookie of the year: Justin Herbert (Chargers)

Defensive rookie of the year: Chase Young (Washington)

Comeback player of the year: Alex Smith

Coach of the year: Kevin Stefanski (Browns)

Assistant coach of the year: Brian Daboll (Bills)

NFL Man of the year: Russell Wilson

The class of 2021 for the Pro Football Hall of Fame was also announced and here's a look at the class: Peyton Manning, Calvin Johnson, Charles Woodson, Alan Faneca﻿, Tom Flores﻿, John Lynch﻿, scout Bill Nunn, Drew Pearson.

7. The Kicker: Final Super Bowl weather forecast

Holding an outdoor Super Bowl is always a gamble due to the weather, but it appears the NFL is going to luck out this year and get surprisingly good weather for the game. Although there had been rain in the forecast for most of the week, it's now looking like there are going to be clear skies in Tampa by the time the game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET.

With that in mind, here's the current weather report for the game:

Chiefs vs. Buccaneers in Tampa

Projected weather: Clear skies

Projected temperature: 67 degrees at kickoff down to 60 by the end of the game

Chance of rain: 6% chance of rain for the day with 2% chance at kickoff

Winds: NNW 5-7 mph

If you consider the fact that there was a TORNADO WATCH last night in Tampa, this is the best situation the NFL could have asked for. All the rain should be leaving Tampa by 3 p.m., which means it should be a non-factor in the Super Bowl.

Hopefully this newsletter will provide you with enough reading material to get you through to the game. As for me, I'll be eating corn dogs from now until kickoff and crossing my fingers that neither kicker pulls a Scott Norwood.