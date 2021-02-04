We're rapidly approaching kickoff for Super Bowl LV, and there is no shortage of headlines as Tom Brady attempts to deepen his already illustrious legacy at the expense of reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, who himself is seeking postseason revenge that stems back to his first year as a full-time starter in the NFL. But for all of the justifiable pomp and circumstance surrounding the franchise quarterbacks of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs, they're not the only ones who might determine the outcome of the biggest game in sports -- the NFL officiating crew is also prepping for a pressure-packed Sunday evening.

For his part, head coach Andy Reid isn't concerned about the possibility of a heavily-flagged contest at Raymond James Stadium, instead predicting the crew -- led by Carl Cheffers and featuring a history-making official in Sarah Thomas -- won't do much interfering with the game. Reid was asked by media this week if officials will let the players play, and he believes so.

"Yeah, so normally that takes place," he said in his Super Bowl press conference. "Now, the referee that's working our game, Carl Cheffers, he's done a couple of our games this year, so he knows us [and] we know him. And [Fred] Bryan, the umpire, we know him—the back judge, all these guys have worked our games and/or have been at our training camps in years past."

Super Bowl LV is almost here, and you can watch it for free on the CBS Sports App.

And he feels Bruce Arians would agree with him.

"I think Bruce would tell you the same thing," Reid added. "By the time you get to this one, they know you, they kind of know your players and they've watched tape and so on, so they've got a pretty good feel on things."

Reid isn't saying there will be a blind eye turned to obvious infractions, though.

"No, I think they let you play within reason," he said. "They're still going to call holdings and do those things, but within reason they'll let you play."

All eyes will be on every flag thrown and not thrown on Sunday, as Cheffer's crew walks into a boiler room of scrutiny hoping to walk out without leaving a negative mark on the game itself -- a point former longtime NFL official and current CBS Sports rules analyst Gene Steratore recently drove home in a Q&A.

"I can tell you the magnitude of what the Super Bowl is for the country and, truthfully, even if you're not a lover of sports -- it's a historical event," Steratore said. "When you're officiating something of this level and you understand that an incorrect call or a slip in the moment, it's very humbling to know if that is to occur, that mistake will potentially be a part of history. That's a very, very humbling feeling when you realize that, and I experienced that. ... When you get to this level, that pressure is either something you're going to embrace at some point, or it's going to smother you."

The Chiefs themselves are recent beneficiaries of a controversial ruling that was by the book and helped them escape an upset at the hands of the Cleveland Browns -- namely the fumbling out of the end zone rule -- but Cheffer undoubtedly hopes it'll be a quiet day for him and his crew as far as controversy goes, with Reid predicting a lot of whistle-swallowing on some of the more subjective and less-obvious infractions.



That, of course, is out of his control though.