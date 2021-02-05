Super Bowl LV is set to feature one of the deepest, most accomplished wide receiver corps in recent title-game history, with the Buccaneers and Chiefs' top targets boasting a combined 16 Pro Bowl appearances. Beyond the big names like Tyreek Hill and Mike Evans, however, lies a dark-horse X-factor for the reigning champions. Though he's a clear No. 4 on Kansas City's WR depth chart, third-year reserve Byron Pringle could have an underrated role on the big stage in Tampa.

Sunday night's championship will be a homecoming for Pringle, who was born and raised in the city before starring at Kansas State. More importantly, the receiver has been on an upward trajectory within the Chiefs' WR room, as evidenced by a surprising uptick in playing time during Kansas City's AFC Championship win over the Bills. In that victory, the 27-year-old Pringle took 80 percent of the Chiefs' offensive snaps as part of the package replacing the injured Sammy Watkins, earning five targets and catching three passes.

After spending his rookie year on injured reserve, Pringle has gone two straight seasons as a backup and special teams player for Kansas City, totaling 13 catches for 160 yards and a touchdown, as well as nine first downs, in 2020.

Realistically, Pringle is still fourth, at best, in the pecking order of Mahomes favorites, behind Hill, tight end Travis Kelce and speedster Mecole Hardman. Watkins, meanwhile, is expected to suit up despite a questionable tag on the game's final injury report. But the Chiefs have been increasingly reliant on Pringle as an intermediate outlet, with the former undrafted rookie earning five official starts over the last eight games, including playoffs, and receiving at least four targets in all but one of them.

Even Hill has advocated for Pringle to see more opportunities out wide, as Arrowhead Pride noted this week.

"I talked to (WRs coach Greg Lewis) about that," Hill said. "I was like, 'Y'all need to start getting Pringle some more chances, man. Here's a guy that doesn't complain about his job, he comes in and works; whatever y'all tell him to do, he does it.'"

In the likely scenario where Watkins isn't rushed back into a full workload coming off the injury, Pringle has reason to expect at least a few opportunities against the Buccaneers. And as the Chiefs have shown before (see: Damien Williams), it's anyone's guess as to which of their offensive role players could stumble into a big day on the big stage.