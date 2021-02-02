The Kansas City Chiefs will make NFL history if they beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV, making Patrick Mahomes the youngest quarterback to ever win multiple titles and becoming the first team to win back-to-back Lombardi Trophies since Tom Brady's New England Patriots did it in 2003-2004. One of the Chiefs' most prominent players, however, isn't just concerned with winning a second Super Bowl. Addressing reporters on Monday, star defensive lineman Chris Jones said he's eyeing "six or seven rings."

"Everything, man," Jones said when asked what it would mean to him to repeat. "This is why you play the game. I'm trying to get in the Hall of Fame one day. When I retire, I want to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. This is the reason you play the game. I want to retire with, like, six or seven rings.

"When you (win) a ring, that changes the perspective of things," he continued. "It makes you feel like you've achieved something in the game, other than personal stats."

No NFL player, of course, would disagree with Jones about aiming for a record number of trophies. But this isn't the first time the Pro Bowl defender has talked up a potential Chiefs dynasty. Over the summer, before the 2020 season and fresh off Kansas City's first Super Bowl victory in 50 years, Jones told K.C. that the Chiefs' big win was "only the beginning" and promised a hunt for "five-plus rings" with the team.

First, he and the Chiefs must beat the Buccaneers, whose quarterback knows a little something about six or seven rings. Brady, on Sunday, is looking to become the first player in NFL history to win seven different championships.