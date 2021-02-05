The Dallas Cowboys have been labeled as "America's Team" for many years, but perhaps times are changing. In an interview with FanSided's Mark Carman, Hall of Fame offensive tackle -- and former Chiefs player -- Willie Roaf revealed that he believes the Chiefs are now "American's Team" due to their recent success.

"This is a level that Kansas City has never been at," Roaf said. "Kansas City is now America's team. Kansas City went from being a small-market team to being America's team right now with Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek (Hill), (Travis) Kelce and all those guys. I'm excited for them.

"I'm excited they have another opportunity to go out and play (in the Super Bowl). They're the young guns. I think the pressure is more on Brady because Brady wants to win another one and he made it in his first year in Tampa."

Super Bowl LV is almost here, and you can watch it for free on the CBS Sports App.

The Cowboys originally earned the label of "America's Team" when NFL Films narrator John Facenda labeled the team as such in a highlight film.

"They appear on television so often that their faces are as familiar to the public as presidents and movie stars," Facenda said at the time. "They are the Dallas Cowboys, 'America's Team.'"

Roaf did play for the Chiefs for four seasons from 2002 to 2005, so he is biased. However, he has a point. The Chiefs have established themselves as one of the most talented teams that the league has seen in quite some time. After all, quarterback Patrick Mahomes already has one Super Bowl ring under his belt and could add a second one when the Chiefs face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV on Sunday.

It's also worth nothing that the Cowboys haven't gotten past the Divisional Round of the playoffs since winning Super Bowl XXX against the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1995. Perhaps it is time for another team to take the reins as "America's Team."