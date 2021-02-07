Before the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers kick off Super Bowl 55 in Tampa's Raymond James Stadium at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS (with a free stream available here at CBSSports.com), one of the most popular Super Bowl props each year will already have a winner and a loser. Sportsbooks annually take a ton of action on the Super Bowl coin toss, and most will offer odds at a reduced price from the typically -110 or -115 that appears on lines involving the game itself. Bettors who can find even odds (+100) on each side of the coin toss are getting completely neutral line value. Or are they?

Before you lock in your pick on the Super Bowl 55 coin toss, here are some trends you need to know, along with a pick from SportsLine's top NFL expert, R.J. White.

Super Bowl coin toss trends

While we know over the long haul a coin should come up heads 50 percent of the time and tails 50 percent of the time, the 54-year Super Bowl history has seen a slight edge go to the Tails side of the prop. Tails hasn't failed in 29 of the 54 Super Bowls to date, while Heads has come through for bettors 25 times.

Recent history has also favored taking Tails, with that side of the prop coming through in each of the last two years and six of the last seven Super Bowls. One interesting wrinkle to consider: the team that's won the coin toss has lost the Super Bowl every single year since Super Bowl 48.

Super Bowl coin toss pick

R.J. White is on a remarkable heater with his NFL picks, entering the Super Bowl on an 80-58 run, returning more than $1,500 to $100 bettors in that span. He's also cashed twice in the world's most prestigious football handicapping competition, the Las Vegas SuperContest.

You can find his pick on the game itself on SportsLine's Super Bowl page, but he's also shared his pick on the pregame coin toss. He thinks Tails' recent run ends on Sunday, with Heads winning this year's Super Bowl coin toss prop.

Team to receiving opening kickoff

An actual game prop related to the coin toss involves the team to receive the opening kickoff, and the Bucs are a massive favorite to be the winning side of that prop at -165. But with the coin toss a 50/50 proposition, why are the Bucs such big favorites to get the ball first? White explains:

"Both teams deferred to the second half if they won the coin toss in all of their games through most of the season, but in Week 15, the Falcons took the ball after winning the coin toss in their first matchup with the Bucs. How did Tampa Bay respond? By taking the ball itself when it won its next two coin tosses in Weeks 16 and 17, with the latter a rematch against the Falcons. The Bucs lost the coin toss in all three playoff games since but had their opponents defer as usual. Two of the teams that played surprisingly well against the Chiefs (Chargers in Week 2, Panthers in Week 9) also took the ball after winning the toss and scored on the first drive before coming close to pulling off an upset. Since that seems like a strategy the Bucs may employ if they win the toss on Sunday, they're the better bet for team to get the ball first in Super Bowl LV."

While White likes the Bucs to get the ball first, the -165 price is enough to steer him away from putting it in his top five Super Bowl 55 props

Top 2021 Super Bowl prop picks

