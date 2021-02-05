Before the Kansas City Chiefs or Tampa Bay Buccaneers hoist the Lombardi Trophy, the man the trophy is named after will be represented in a Super Bowl commercial.The league got creative with how to get Vince Lombardi, who died in 1970 of colon cancer, into fans' living rooms.

As NFL executive vice president and chief marketing officer Tim Ellis said to USA TODAY Sports, "If Vince Lombardi were to come back, what would he have to say to us?"

Actor Russ Hutchison will portray Lombardi by "walking through everyday America" in a commercial spot ahead of the coin toss.

"You're going to see Vince Lombardi. And it's going to sound just like him, as well," Ellis said.

Here's a first look at the ad:

Ellis added that the speech will be a powerful one.

"This speech is an amalgamation of his speeches that are essentially re-articulated for today," Ellis said. "And I think what comes through is a very strong, positive, human, compassionate, inspiring message for all of us."

In order to make the image accurate, they enlisted the help of a visual effects studio, used past footage of Lombardi and used "proprietary face-swapping technology."

They also collaborated with the Lombardi family, who approved of the commercial.

"They were very excited, because they felt like this was a realistic human portrayal of their father, and it found a way to express the best things about their father," Ellis said.

The tone will be a serious one, but this was one of the goals of the commercials, coming in such a difficult year.

"This year, there's never been a moment in history where I think the country really needed the NFL to be that cultural guiding light and kind of show a level of strength and resilience and compassion," Ellis said.

Super Bowl LV will take place on Feb. 7 and will be broadcast on CBS.