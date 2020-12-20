The Super Bowl, and the events around it, will be very different in February, as has been the case with most everything during the pandemic, with owners, team officials and players all agreeing to limit the volume of tickets distributed.

There will be very limited hospitality and parties around the event, league and union sources said, and the tickets distributed to each team will be drastically fewer than is the norm. Furthermore, although under the collective bargaining agreement every NFL player gets tickets to the Super Bowl, the league and union agreed to discontinue the practice for this season for obvious reasons.

The NFL has yet to finalize the exact attendance that will be allowed in Tampa for the game, but the week will have a decidedly different feel. There will be fewer league, team and union officials in Florida for the game, and media access will also be quite different than the norm, without a radio row and anything close to the normal media access afforded in the week leading up to the game.

The league also announced last week that vaccinated first responders will comprise a chunk of the crowd for the Super Bowl, a move that became official during the virtual owners meeting. To this point, commissioner Roger Gooddell has stated that the NFL will have "as many fans as we can safely do" at Raymond James Stadium for the game, and discussions with local authorities and medical experts are ongoing.

There will not be the usual presence of current and former players and executives, regardless.