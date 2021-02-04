Outside of Kansas City Chiefs fans, Demarcus Robinson isn't a household name -- even though he's played a huge role in Kansas City having the No. 1 offense in the NFL. Robinson splits the third receiver option in the Kansas City offense with Mecole Hardman. ranking third on the team with 45 catches in 2020.

The Chiefs made re-signing Robinson a priority last offseason, inking him to a one-year deal with $2.16 million in guaranteed salary. A fourth-round pick of the Chiefs in 2016 -- yes Robinson was drafted a round ahead of Tyreek Hill -- Robinson has 120 catches for 1,415 yards and 11 touchdowns in five seasons. Robinson didn't record a catch in his rookie season, but Chiefs head coach Andy Reid didn't give up on him.

The nephew of former NFL wide receiver Marcus Robinson, Demarcus Robinson had his breakout game in the 2017 AFC wild-card playoff loss to the Tennessee Titans -- catching four passes for 57 yards and a touchdown (the first of his career). Robinson has played a more vital role in the Chiefs offense since Patrick Mahomes became the starting quarterback, catching 99 passes for 1,203 yards and 11 touchdowns since the start of the 2018 season.

Robinson recorded a career-high 45 catches for 466 yards this season. The fifth-year pro is set to hit free agency at the end of the season, the second consecutive year he'll be a free agent. Super Bowl LV could be Robinson's final game with the Chiefs as it will be hard to retain him this time around given their salary cap situation (projected $19 million over the cap heading into the offseason).

Robinson will play a vital role in the Chiefs offense if he's cleared to play on Super Bowl Sunday. He was one of the two Chiefs players placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list after being deemed a high-risk close contact with a barber that received a positive test for COVID-19.