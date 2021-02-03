The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the two franchises who will face off this Sunday in Super Bowl LV, and it figures to be a great matchup between two of the best quarterbacks of all time. The Chiefs, who played their first season in 1960, are looking for their second straight Super Bowl victory, and third overall. As for the Bucs, they were established a bit later and played their first season in 1976. Tampa Bay won its only Super Bowl victory (XXXVII) in January of 2003 -- which up until recently was their last postseason victory. This past offseason, head coach Bruce Arians and the Buccaneers were able to successfully woo Tom Brady away from New England, and he brought immediate success. It took just one season for him to get the Buccaneers back to the playoffs and get to the Super Bowl. He even set the franchise record for most passing touchdowns thrown in a season on the way! Brady will probably always be known for his time as a Patriot, but he has already established himself as a legend in Tampa.

It's possible to be a legend for two different franchises. Most players play for more than one team during their careers for a variety of reasons. There are even some players who have played for both the Chiefs and the Buccaneers, and will feel very conflicted come this Sunday. As we inch closer to Super Bowl LV, let's take a look at some of the players who have spent time with both the Chiefs and the Buccaneers. We can't say there are many elite NFL players who have spent time with both teams, but there are certainly some interesting names that hardcore fans should remember. First, let's start with two players who are facing off against their former team this week.

PK Ryan Succop

Succop was drafted by the Chiefs as Mr. Irrelevant of the 2009 NFL Draft out of South Carolina. In five seasons with the Chiefs, he converted on 81 percent of his kicks and all 160 of his extra-point attempts. After being waived prior to the 2014 season, Succop signed with the Tennessee Titans and spent the next six seasons in Nashville. After being released last offseason, he found his way to Tampa and converted on 28 of 31 field goal attempts and 52 of 57 extra point attempts. Signing Succop this past year proved to be a good move, and he will look to take down the team that drafted him on Sunday.

Nunez-Roches became the first Belizean player to ever be drafted in the NFL when the Chiefs selected him in the sixth round back in 2015. In three seasons with Kansas City, Nunez-Roches recorded 51 combined tackles, five tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. He was released prior to the 2018 season and was claimed by the Indianapolis Colts off of waivers, but again was released after less than four months with the team. Nunez-Roches then signed with the Buccaneers, and has been with them ever since. In 35 games with the Bucs, he has recorded 31 combined tackles and one tackle for loss. After Vita Vea went down with his injury, Nunez-Roches stepped in his place and has now started 14 straight games.

S Mark Robinson

Robinson only played for two teams during his seven seasons in the NFL: the Chiefs and the Buccaneers. The All-American safety out of Penn State was drafted by the Chiefs in the fourth round of the 1984 NFL Draft, and picked off three passes, recovered three fumbles and made two sacks in 48 games played with Kansas City. Robinson then joined the lowly Buccaneers, and recorded 12 interceptions, recovered three more fumbles and made 2.5 sacks in 40 games. Ten of his 12 interceptions with the Bucs came in his final two seasons. After football, Robinson stayed in Tampa and worked as a USF Radio Network analyst for 21 seasons.

S Sabby Piscitelli

Sabatino "Sabby" Piscitelli, also known as Tino Sabbatelli, wasn't an elite NFL player, but he went on to join the WWE as a wrestler! Piscitelli was actually drafted in the second round of the 2007 NFL Draft by the Buccaneers out of Oregon State. In 45 career games with the Bucs, he recorded 132 combined tackles, 14 passes defensed and five interceptions, but was released after three and a half seasons. He finished his career with the Chiefs in 2011, and recorded 34 combined tackles in 16 games played. I know at least one or two people will get a kick out of seeing Piscitelli mentioned here, so this blast from the past is for you.

DT Ryan Sims

Unfortunately, Chiefs fans will remember Sims as one of the worst draft busts in franchise history. After an impressive career at UNC alongside Julius Peppers, the Chiefs selected Sims with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2002 NFL Draft. Steven Taranto of 247Sports revisits his meteoric rise in college:

"Sims, a native of Spartanburg, South Carolina, had become a star at UNC by emerging out of Peppers' shadow to become one of the team's top defensive players. As Peppers had 63 tackles and 9.5 sacks in his last year at UNC in 2001, Sims was not far behind with 51 tackles and five sacks. He ended up with a total of 11 sacks between his junior and senior years, and showed a penchant for big performances in big games, such as a 2001 Peach Bowl triumph where he would earn Defensive MVP honors. He was also named both an All-American and a First-Team All-ACC selection."

The Carolina Panthers selected Peppers No. 2 overall that year, while Sims went just a few picks later. His time in the NFL was much different than his college days, however. In 59 games and just 36 starts in five seasons with the Chiefs, Sims recorded 76 combined tackles and five sacks, and was then traded to the Buccaneers in 2007. He started in all 16 games in 2009 and recorded 33 combined tackles and a sack, but was released in the middle of the following season.

Honorable mentions: S Charles Mincy, LB Ervin Randle, WR Robb Thomas