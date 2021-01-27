Super Bowl LV is set: The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face off in Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Feb. 7. We couldn't ask for a better matchup to wrap up the 2020 season, as Patrick Mahomes gets another chance to defeat the legendary Tom Brady on the biggest of stages. Both offenses also feature dynamic playmakers and both defenses have been playing well as of late, so this one should be an exciting affair.

While the Chiefs and Buccaneers are focused on Super Bowl LV, 30 other teams have already shifted their sights to the offseason. With that obviously comes preparing for free agency, and other general managers will be watching the Super Bowl with certain players on expiring contracts in mind. Below, we will list every Chiefs and Buccaneers free agent -- whether they be unrestricted, restricted or an exclusive-rights free agent -- and discuss the top players from each team. Let's start with Kansas City, via Spotrac.

Notable Chiefs free agents

Sammy Watkins KC • WR • 14 TAR 55 REC 37 REC YDs 421 REC TD 2 FL 1 View Profile

Watkins' numbers don't jump off the page, but the Chiefs do play well with him on the field. In 10 games played over the regular season, he caught 37 passes for 421 yards and two touchdowns. The decision for Kansas City, however, is whether or not they move on from Watkins to allow Mecole Hardman to ascend into a more prominent role within the offense alongside Tyreek Hill. The veteran receiver also could be out of the Chiefs' price range. According to Spotrac's market value projections, Watkins could be looking at a two-year contract in free agency that pays him an average annual salary of $10.6 million. That money would be better served elsewhere.

Reiter has been a nice find for the Chiefs, who claimed him off waivers back in 2018. He eventually earned a starting role and has proven to be a quality player for a championship-winning squad. This season, Reiter didn't allow a single pressure and wasn't penalized at all, according to PFF. Per Spotrac's market value projection, Reiter could expect to see a contract with an AAV of $11.4 million.

The 30-year-old Sorensen has been a presence in Kansas City's secondary since they signed him as an undrafted free agent out of BYU in 2014. He's finishing up a four-year, $16 million contract extension he signed with the club back in 2017 and is enjoying a productive season from a statistical standpoint. In 2020, he totaled a career-high 91 tackles to go along with five passes defended and two forced fumbles. That said, his PFF grades are not much to write home about. While he's not someone to anchor the back of your secondary with, Sorensen -- who does have an affinity for making timely plays -- is a player the Chiefs would likely want back so long as his price tag doesn't get steep.

Le'Veon Bell KC • RB • 26 Att 82 Yds 328 TD 2 FL 0 View Profile

Bell is probably the most intriguing free agent in this game. After forcing his way out of the Jets organization in mid-October, the former first-team All-Pro signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs. Over his nine games played in the regular season, Bell totaled 353 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns, serving really as a complementary piece in the backfield. He'll be 29 years old by the start of next season but still has the talent to be a key weapon in someone's offense. With Clyde Edwards-Helaire as the young centerpiece in the Chiefs backfield, however, there may not be much of a future for Bell in Kansas City.

The Chiefs re-signed Breeland to a one-year, $3 million deal last offseason. If his price tag is that cheap once again, it wouldn't be surprising to see Kansas City retain him. That said, Breeland's play has been a bit inconsistent. He started in all 11 games for the Chiefs during the regular season and totaled two interceptions, defended nine passes and had 38 tackles. Opposing quarterbacks also had a 90.3 passer rating against him. This may be an area where the Chiefs will look to improve this offseason either in free agency or via the draft as they also bring along L'Jarius Sneed.

Darrel Williams KC • RB • 31 Att 39 Yds 169 TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

Williams is set to be a restricted free agent so the Chiefs will have some solid control on whether or not he leaves town. That said, after drafting Edwards-Helaire in the first round last year, it does remain to be seen how much K.C. is willing to invest in that position, especially if Williams is looking at a secondary role to CEH. When given the opportunity for an expanded role in the backfield towards the end of this season, the 25-year-old has proven to be a more than capable weapon. Over Kansas City's previous two playoff games, Williams has totaled 130 yards rushing on five yards per carry and a touchdown. He's also caught all five of his targets. This flash could leave some teams curious enough to throw an offer sheet Williams' way this offseason.

Rest of the bunch

DE Alex Okafor

LB Damien Wilson

WR Demarcus Robinson

G Kelechi Osemele

RT Mike Remmers

FB Anthony Sherman

DE Tanoh Kpassagnon

C Daniel Kilgore

DT Mike Pennel

CB Antonio Hamilton

DE Taco Charlton

TE Nick Keizer (ERFA)

LB Ben Niemann (RFA)

CB Charvarius Ward (RFA)

WR Byron Pringle (ERFA)

CB Alex Brown (ERFA)

T Andrew Wylie (RFA)

TE Deon Yelder (RFA)

Notable Buccaneers free agents

Barrett proved to be a huge pickup for the Buccaneers last year, as he recorded an NFL-best 19.5 sacks. The former undrafted free agent out of Colorado State didn't have that same kind of production in 2020, as he recorded 57 combined tackles and eight sacks in 15 games played, but he was still an important player on this defense. Barrett had a huge impact in the NFC Championship Game, as he sacked Aaron Rodgers three times. The two sides couldn't agree to terms on a new deal last offseason, so the Bucs placed the franchise tag on him. Will they find more luck in negotiations this time around, or could Barrett be playing for a new team in 2021?

David has spent his entire career with the Buccaneers, and his production hasn't slowed down even though he is about to turn 31. In 2020, he recorded 117 combined tackles, 1.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and 12 tackles for loss. In nine seasons, he failed to record 100 combined tackles just once! David has also been important for Tampa Bay's defense in the postseason, as he has recorded 20 combined tackles and a sack in three games. His impact as a leader for this unit cannot be overstated.

Rob Gronkowski TB • TE • 87 TAR 77 REC 45 REC YDs 623 REC TD 7 FL 0 View Profile

Gronk came out of retirement to play with his old friend in Brady, and while he wasn't the No. 1 option on offense, he was effective in several games this season. In 16 games played this year, he caught 45 passes for 623 yards and seven touchdowns. If he wants to give it another go with the Bucs, you have to imagine the two sides will be able to get another one-year deal done.

Suh may be 34 now, but he has been an effective defensive lineman for the Bucs. This season, he recorded 44 combined tackles and six sacks -- which marked the most quarterback takedowns he had recorded since the 2015 season. He signed a one-year deal with Tampa Bay last offseason and certainly did not slow down in 2020.

Antonio Brown TB • WR • 81 TAR 62 REC 45 REC YDs 483 REC TD 4 FL 0 View Profile

It will be fascinating to see what the Buccaneers decide to do with the previously troubled wideout. Brown missed the conference championship game due to a knee injury, but should be active for Super Bowl LV. He caught one of three targets for 10 yards against the New Orleans Saints in the divisional round, but he had been coming on as of late. He caught two passes for 49 yards and a touchdown against Washington during Super Wild-Card Weekend, and his best game as a Buc came in the regular-season finale against the Atlanta Falcons, as he caught 11 of 15 targets for 138 yards and two touchdowns. Is playing in Tampa Bay a situation he has become comfortable with, or is he ready to go somewhere else and try to be a No. 1 option again?

Chris Godwin TB • WR • 14 TAR 84 REC 65 REC YDs 840 REC TD 7 FL 0 View Profile

You have to imagine the Buccaneers will re-sign Godwin to a long-term extension sooner rather than later. The third-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft has caught 244 passes for 3,540 yards and 24 touchdowns in 58 career games played with the Bucs, and he has been Brady's favorite receiver this postseason. In three games, he has caught 14 of 28 targets for 223 yards and a touchdown.

Leonard Fournette TB • RB • 28 Att 97 Yds 367 TD 6 FL 0 View Profile

The former No. 4 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft rushed for just 367 yards and six touchdowns for the Buccaneers in the regular season, but he has stepped up in the playoffs. In Tampa Bay's three postseason games, Fournette has rushed for 211 yards and two touchdowns on 48 carries, and has played a big part in helping the Buccaneers get to Super Bowl LV. It will be interesting to see how much attention he can get on the open market, and if the Buccaneers are adamant about bringing him back.

Rest of the bunch

K Ryan Succop

DT Steve McLendon

OT Joe Haeg

CB Ryan Smith

DT Rakeem Nunez-Roches

QB Ryan Griffin

TE Antony Auclair

QB Blaine Gabbert

LB Kevin Minter

RB LeSean McCoy

S Andrew Adams

OT Josh Wells

CB Ross Cockrell

RB Kenjon Barner

WR Jaydon Mickens

LB Jack Cichy (RFA)

TE Tanner Hudson (ERFA)

RB T.J. Logan

DE Pat O'Connor (ERFA)

OG Aaron Stinnie (ERFA)

LS Zach Triner (ERFA)

LB Deone Bucannon