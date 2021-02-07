Whoever wins Super Bowl LV in Tampa tonight will of course be the talk of the town, but the commercials and halftime performance may prove to steal the show come Monday morning. The Super Bowl halftime show has become the ultimate spectacle, acting as the bridge that connects the football world with the entertainment world and making the NFL's biggest game the most-watched TV event of the calendar year.

In another superstar headline act for the Super Bowl halftime show, The Weeknd is set to take the stage. The Canadian singer and songwriter (whose real name is Abel Tesfaye) has charted three No. 1 selling albums in the United States, the latest being After Hours which features the No. 1 hit single Blinding Lights. The No. 1 single spent 46 weeks in the top ten of the Billboard Hot 100 and 37 weeks in the top five, making the longest charted single in the North American region in the 62-year history of the chart.

Other No. 1 hit songs by The Weeknd include Can't Feel My Face, Starboy, The Hills, and Heartless. He also has top-10 hits in Love Me Harder (featuring Ariana Grande), Earned It, I Feel It Coming (featuring Daft Punk), Pray For Me (featuring Kendrick Lamar), Call Out My Name, and Smile (with Juice Wild).

Get those prop bets ready for the songs The Weeknd will play and who will join him on the Super Bowl halftime stage. Here's how you can watch the Super Bowl halftime show -- which will be broadcast live on CBS.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Feb. 7 | Time: 8-8:30 p.m. ET

Location: Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Fla.)

TV: CBS | Stream: FREE on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App.

