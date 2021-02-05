The Super Bowl has become an unofficial gambling holiday, as you can bet on virtually anything. From the result of the opening coin toss to the color of liquid poured on the winning coach, all of it is free game, and bettors will be keeping an eye on more than just the score when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs kick off i Super Bowl LV. One of the more popular exotic prop bets has to do with something that happens before the opening kickoff, and that's the length of the national anthem.

GRAMMY-nominated artists Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan are set to pair up for the first time to sing the national anthem before Super Bowl LV. Church is a 10-time GRAMMY nominee, while Sullivan's 2008-debut album Fearless earned the Philadelphia native seven GRAMMY nominations including Best New Artist. Church resides in the realm of country music while Sullivan is in the R&B/Hip-Hop circle. This is interesting for a couple of reasons, as this will be just the second-ever duet for a Super Bowl national anthem, and the two artists perform different styles of music. Does that mean this performance will be shorter or longer than usual? That's what we are here to dissect.

Most sportsbooks have the Over/Under for the national anthem length set at 1 minute, 59 seconds, according to SportsLine. The first Super Bowl national anthem duet was in Super Bowl XL, when Aaron Neville and Aretha Franklin finished the song in two minutes and eight seconds. Four out of the last six Super Bowl national anthems have lasted at least two minutes -- but it was close. According to Radio.com, Church hasn't performed the national anthem at a major event before, but Sullivan has. She performed at a Philadelphia 76ers game in 2014, and finished with a length of 1:44-1:49 (she said "of the brave" twice), and then at the NHL Stadium Series in 2016. That rendition clocked in at just 1:38.

As for what I'm taking, I'm on the Over. With this being a duet, I would think it would last a bit longer than if just one of these artists was singing the song by themselves. Additionally, this is the national anthem in the Super Bowl! This is the biggest stage for performers! I know if I was called upon to perform the national anthem on Super Bowl Sunday, I would draw out that moment and try to make it last. I'm guessing the national anthem lasts somewhere from around 2:02 to 2:04.

