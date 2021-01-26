Patrick Mahomes' postseason resume is already becoming one of the best in NFL history, which is quite impressive for a player that has played just seven playoff games. Mahomes already has the highest passer rating in NFL playoff history (109.8) and has started his career 6-1 in the postseason -- which makes this latest feat by the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback all the more incredible.

Mahomes has four playoff victories in which his team has trailed by nine-plus points, winning each of those games by nine-plus points -- the most in NFL history. No other quarterback in league history has more than one such win.

The Chiefs trailed by nine points to the Buffalo Bills Sunday (9-0) and ended up winning the AFC Championship Game 38-24. Mahomes finished 29 of 38 for 325 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions for a 127.6 passer rating -- the third game where he's had a passer rating of 120+ in the postseason (only the ninth quarterback in NFL history to accomplish that feat).

Here are all of Mahomes' comeback wins in the postseason with this unique stat:

2019 AFC Divisional Round: Down 24-0 to Houston Texans, won 51-31.

Mahomes went 25-for-35 for 321 yards with five touchdowns and zero interceptions for a 134.6 passer rating.

2019 AFC Championship: Down 10-0 to the Tennessee Titans, won 35-24.

Mahomes went 23-for-35 for 294 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions for a 120.4 passer rating.

Super Bowl LIV: Down 20-10 to San Francisco 49ers, won 31-20.

Mahomes went 26-for-42 for 286 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for a 78.1 passer rating.

2020 AFC Championship: Down 9-0 to Buffalo Bills, won 38-24.

Mahomes went 29 of 38 for 325 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions for a 127.6 passer rating.

Mahomes being able to pull this feat off four times is incredible and may never be matched by any NFL quarterback again. Keep in mind he's only 25 years old and has accomplished this many comebacks in his young career.

"I think everybody knows, on our team at least, they trust that we can score quickly if needed," said Chiefs head coach Andy Reid Sunday night. "I mean, we always want to, that sounds bad, but we need to do that sooner. I'm telling you that as a coach.

"But I think everybody has confidence that if we get behind, we've got enough power there to get it right and try to fix whatever problems we've had and put points on the board. So, I'm proud of the guys for that resiliency that they have."