Sunday for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was undoubtedly about winning a Super Bowl on their home field, but there were plenty of other reasons to be motivated to take down the Kansas City Chiefs. For one, many were ready to label this game as the moment when Tom Brady passed the torch to Patrick Mahomes as the next great quarterback to establish a dynasty, but revenge was also on the minds of the Buccaneers. These two teams faced off in Tampa back in Week 12, when Mahomes and Co. escaped with a 27-24 victory. The Chiefs jumped out to a 17-0 lead in the first quarter and didn't look back. It was actually the last game the Buccaneers lost this season, and it all came full circle this weekend.

If there was a position group that was more out for revenge than the others, it was certainly Tampa Bay's secondary. Back on Nov. 29, Mahomes threw for 462 yards and three touchdowns, and all three scores went to Tyreek Hill. The Pro Bowl wideout had what was the best game of his career against the Bucs, as he exploded for 269 yards on 13 catches in the win. This Sunday was not exactly the same, however, as Hill caught seven passes for 73 yards.

Late in the fourth quarter, when the game was all but over, the Chiefs were facing a fourth-and-10 from the Buccaneers' 27-yard line. Mahomes tried to connect with Hill near the end zone, but the pass fell incomplete. Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. then got in the face of Hill, and held up two fingers -- mirroring Hill's peace sign touchdown celebration. The taunt drew a flag, but Winfield's point was made.

"The taunting, man it's something I had to do," Winfield Jr. said, via James Palmer of the NFL Network. "When we played them earlier Hill went off on us. He backflipped right in front of my face and give me the (peace sign) so it was only right that I gave him the (peace sign) right back to him. It felt amazing to be able to do that."

Mahomes threw for 270 yards, zero touchdowns and two interceptions on Sunday night, as the Chiefs were kept out of the end zone for all four quarters. Winfield Jr.'s gesture to Hill signaled that the Buccaneers had indeed gotten their revenge, and that it was their turn to take over as the champions.