The Weeknd was the solo headliner for the Super Bowl LV Pepsi Halftime show and after the performance, fans were discussing the use of facial bandages on his dancers. This is not the first time The Weeknd has used this imagery and ahead of the game, he discussed the reasoning for continuing the story he's been telling over the past year or so.

The Weeknd himself appeared in similar bandages during his American Music Awards in November, but he personally opted out of wearing them on Sunday.

His dancers however, were seen wearing bandages that covered the majority of their faces.

The Weeknd spoke of the meaning before, saying (via Variety):

"The significance of the entire head bandages is reflecting on the absurd culture of Hollywood celebrity and people manipulating themselves for superficial reasons to please and be validated."

He added that, "It's all a progression and we watch The Character's storyline hit heightened levels of danger and absurdity as his tale goes on."

While speaking to the media during Super Bowl media week, he said he wanted to include this character during the performance.

"I definitely want to be respectful to the viewers at home. I will still incorporate some of the storyline, it's a very cohesive story I'm telling throughout this year, so the story will continue," he said.

He did mention that he wanted to keep it PG for the families watching, which some of his videos and references of the past have not been.

