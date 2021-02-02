The 2021 Super Bowl matchup is set and on Sunday the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be battling for the Lombardi Trophy. Quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady will face off to see who can add to their already stacked resumes.

The Buccaneers have something no team has had before: home field advantage in the Super Bowl. Super Bowl LV is taking place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, so the NFC's last team standing won't have any traveling to do before the big game. However, a limited number of fans will be allowed into the game due to the coronavirus pandemic. The game will have 22,000 fans, which is around 30% of the stadium's capacity.

While the Chiefs and Bucs won't have as many fans as usual cheering them on, they will still have their number one supporters on hand: their mascots.

These over the top characters are a staple to every game and deserve attention just like the players get, so we did some research into how these mascots came to be and the history behind them.

Captain Fear

Of course a team named the Buccaneers that has a pirate ship inside their stadium needs a captain as their mascot. Captain Fear has been the mascot since June of 2000, when he replaced a parrot mascot named Skully. Captain Fear's name didn't come for an entire year after the mascot became official and the Bucs noted that the process took a lot of time and effort, but eventually everyone agreed. Captain Fear, the Buccaneer does have a nice ring to it.

According to his bio from the Bucs, "the Clearwater Coast Guard rescued Captain Fear from the choppy water of Tampa Bay" after he was thrown overboard. His ship washed ashore in Tampa and was rebuilt and docked permanently in Buccaneer Cove at the stadium. The mascot now lives in the captain's quarters of the ship and watches over Tampa every night from the crow's nest.

So, Captain Fear went through quite the journey to get here. His diet consists of falcons, because the division rivalry means business and his favorite song is "Yo Ho, Yo Ho, A Pirate's Life For Me."

K.C. Wolf

K.C. Wolf is making its second trip to the Super Bowl in two years. As the defending champion mascot, K.C. Wolf has done a lot of celebrating over the last year and looks to keep the party going with another championship. But K.C. Wolf's resume includes more than just a recent Super Bowl victory, as it was also the first mascot to be inducted into the Mascot Hall of Fame.

The original Chiefs mascot was named Warpaint and it was a horse ridden by a man in a headdress. K.C. Wolf replaced that mascot in 1989. Wolves are not the thing most people think of when they picture Kansas City or Missouri, and according to Wolf.org, the state does not even have a wolf population. Wolves may not be running around the area, but there is one running around Arrowhead Stadium.

The concept of the mascot came from a group of fans that sat in temporary bleachers at Municipal Stadium, the baseball and football stadium that housed the Chiefs from 1963 to 1971. These fans, who were called the "Wolfpack," clearly made quite the impact on the franchise, and their legacy lives on forever in the form of the current mascot. The K.C. part of the name is rather obvious.