From top to bottom, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a more talented roster than Kansas City. However, when the Chiefs hit, they struck gold.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the NFL's best quarterback. Few, if any, would argue that claim. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill is arguably the best wide receiver in the league. Tight end Travis Kelce is unquestionably one of the two best at his position along with San Francisco's George Kittle. Former general manager John Dorsey and current general manager Brett Veach not only added starters, but rather elite, perennial Pro Bowl caliber players.

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire could develop into one of the best in the league but that is all speculation. The rookie has been hampered by injuries at times this season. Homegrown wide receivers Byron Pringle and Mecole Hardman play a complementary role in the team's success, especially in the absence of Sammy Watkins, who has not been with the team during its postseason run.

Following Eric Fisher's injury and Laurent Duvernay-Tardif's decision to opt out, Kansas City's entire starting offensive line in Super Bowl LV is not expected to feature any players drafted in-house.

On defense, the Chiefs, again, hit a home run with defensive tackle Chris Jones -- one of the league's best interior defenders. Safety Daniel Sorensen, who made the controversial hit on Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins at the goal line in the divisional round, is one of six starters on defense originally brought in by Kansas City; defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon, defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi, cornerback Charvarius Ward, cornerback Rashad Fenton and Jones being the others. Ward left the team for a brief time but did return.

The AFC West franchise has also sunk significant assets into signing safety Tyrann Mathieu, the team leader in interceptions, and defensive end Frank Clark, the team leader in sacks. Otherwise, Veach has bolstered that unit through trade and free agency with veterans, such as cornerback Bashaud Breeland and linebacker Anthony Hitchens.

Kansas City has several good players but, make no mistake, they are in the current position because of Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid. Reid has been one of the most innovative offensive minds in recent years. Smoke and mirrors through play-calling and a player's natural improvisational skills are a beautiful marriage.

Going back to that franchise altering night in 2017, the Bears traded up to take quarterback Mitchell Trubisky after the Browns used the top selection on edge rusher Myles Garrett. Leonard Fournette, Jamal Adams and Christian McCaffrey came off the board between those first two picks and Mahomes at No. 10 overall. Kansas City and Houston were both looking to move up for a quarterback but the Chiefs were more aggressive, climbing up from No. 27 overall. The Chiefs called upon the gunslinger from Texas Tech as the Texans took Deshaun Watson two picks later.

Fast forward and Kansas City is making its second Super Bowl appearance in Mahomes' four years.