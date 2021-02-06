Kick the tires and light the fires folks, because Super Bowl LV is finally here and it promises to be one of the most explosive in NFL history. When Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, it'll be for much more than the ultimate prize -- the Lombardi Trophy -- but also for legacy and a healthy mix of competitive revenge from both sides of the equation. Before the heavyweight fight we've all been waiting for gets underway, though, first comes the singing of the national anthem and America the Beautiful -- performances that are as much a part of the Super Bowl as the game itself.

Those who are hearing impaired will not miss out on the heartfelt opening ceremony, and there's a special guest lined up for those who require alternative viewing in American Sign Language. Acclaimed Deaf rapper and recording artist Warren "WAWA" Snipe, the originator of "Dip Hop", will be performing both songs live at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

You won't want to miss a moment of the ceremony and the good news is you won't have to, because the NFL and CBS Sports has you covered. Check out the info below for the official time and our completely free live streaming link, and get ready to enjoy yourself before Brady and Mahomes take the field to arguably deliver the most anticipated Super Bowl quarterback battle of all-time. There will be no shortage of excitement after kickoff and Snipe and the National Association for the Deaf will add the justifiable pomp for the circumstance prior to the game.

How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Feb. 7

Time: 6:15 p.m. ET

Stream live for free: CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App