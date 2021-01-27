Poet Amanda Gorman dazzled at the 2021 presidential inauguration as President Joe Biden was sworn into office when she read her original poem "The Hill We Climb," becoming a favorite performer for many who watched the event. The 22-year-old is now set to add another major event to her resume, as she was invited to recite a poem ahead of Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida on February 7.

On Wednesday, the NFL announced that the young poet will recite an original poem during the pregame ceremonies. The performance will honor the three honorary captains, a nurse, a teacher and a Marine veteran.

The NFL announced:

"Gorman's poem will recognize three honorary game captains the NFL has chosen for Super Bowl LV: Los Angeles teacher Trimaine Davis, who worked to secure Internet access and laptops for his students so that they would be able to access remote learning during the pandemic; Tampa nurse Suzie Dorner, who has been managing the COVID ICU at Tampa General Hospital; and Marine veteran James Martin, who has helped veterans and their families connect virtually through his work with the Wounded Warrior Project."

Gorman already has many accomplishments, including becoming the first National Youth Poet Laureate in 2017, a positions which aims to recognize and celebrate "our nation's top youth poets that are committed to artistic excellence, civic engagement and social justice."

She is a Harvard graduate, completing her education in 2020 and graduating cum laude. She is also the youngest poet to ever read at a presidential inauguration.

Super Bowl LV will feature the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the first team in history to play a Super Bowl in their home stadium, and the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs.

The game and pregame festivities will be broadcast on CBS.