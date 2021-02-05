We are only two days away from Super Bowl LV as the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to square off for the NFL championship. Kansas City is seeking its second consecutive Super Bowl title -- and to be the first team to repeat since the 2003-2004 New England Patriots -- while Tampa Bay is searching for its second Super Bowl title (and first in 18 years).

The Patrick Mahomes-Tom Brady matchup is one of the most anticipated in Super Bowl history -- and almost didn't happen thanks to COVID-19. Two players on the Chiefs (Demarcus Robinson and Daniel Kilgore) were placed on the COVID-19 list after being deemed high-risk close contacts after their barber tested positive for COVID. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Wednesday there were over 20 Chiefs players and staffers, including Patrick Mahomes, scheduled to get a haircut with the barber prior to the discovery of the positive COVID test.

Good news for Robinson, as he was cleared to play for the Super Bowl. Kilgore will need one more negative test Saturday in order to be cleared to play. For non-COVID injury news, check out the initial injury report for Super Bowl LV below.

Super Bowl LV is almost here, and you can watch it for free on the CBS Sports App.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

QUESTIONABLE: WR Antonio Brown (knee), TE Cameron Brate (back)

Did Not Participate: OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee), DT Ndamukong Suh (not injury related), TE Cameron Brate (back)

Limited Participant: None

Full Participant: WR Antonio Brown (knee), LB Lavonte David (hamstring), S Jordan Whitehead (shoulder), S Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle), WR Chris Godwin (elbow), WR Mike Evans (knee), DL Steve McLendon (not injury related)

Brown was a full participant in practice Thursday and Friday, so he should be available for Sunday's game despite the questionable status. Friday's pool report said Brown has shown no ill-effects of his increased reps in practice. Brown did miss the NFC Championship Game with the knee injury, so how many snaps he plays will be worth monitoring during the Super Bowl.

Brate missing practice Friday isn't a good sign he'll be available Sunday unless something drastically changes. The Buccaneers use Brate in "12 personnel" as a blocking tight end, so Bruce Arians will have to alter his game plan if Brate doesn't play -- which is where Antonio Brown's availability will be more important than ever. Expect to see Scotty Miller's snaps increase if Brate is out.

Kansas City Chiefs

OUT: T Eric Fisher (achilles), LB Willie Gay (knee/ankle)

QUESTIONABLE: WR Sammy Watkins (calf)

Did Not Participate: T Eric Fisher (achilles), LB Willie Gay (knee/ankle), RB Darwin Thompson (illness)

Limited Participant: None

Full Participant: QB Patrick Mahomes (toe), OL Mike Remmers (groin), CB L'Jarius Sneed (concussion), OL Andrew Wylie (ankle), RB Le'Veon Bell (ankle), RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle/hip), CB Rashad Fenton (foot), WR Sammy Watkins (calf)

Watkins hasn't played since Week 16, but he's been optimistic about playing in the Super Bowl all week. He was a full participant in practice Friday after being limited Wednesday and Thursday. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said in Friday's pool report that he's "encouraged to have him on Sunday" and "I think he'll be there."

Reid said Robinson -- cleared to play in the Super Bowl -- has been "working out" and "looked good." The Chiefs did not assign a game designation for Thompson (illness) on the injury report, so he'll be good to go.

No surprise Fisher and Gay were out, as both were not expected to play in the game anyway. Fisher tore his Achilles in the AFC Championship Game. Gay underwent surgery on his meniscus and is expected to miss several months.