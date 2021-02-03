Super Bowl LV is just days away as the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa bay Buccaneers are set to square off for the NFL championship. Kansas City is seeking its second consecutive Super Bowl title -- and to be the first team to repeat since the 2003-2004 New England Patriots -- while Tampa Bay is searching for its second Super Bowl title (and first in 18 years).

The Patrick Mahomes-Tom Brady matchup is one of the most anticipated in Super Bowl history -- and almost didn't happen thanks to COVID-19. Two players on the Chiefs (Demarcus Robinson and Daniel Kilgore) were placed on the COVID-19 list after being deemed high-risk close contacts after their barber tested positive for COVID. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Wednesday there were over 20 Chiefs players and staffers, including Patrick Mahomes, scheduled to get a haircut with the barber prior to the discovery of the positive COVID test.

While the Chiefs avoided a near disaster, Robinson and Kilgore are eligible to play with five consecutive days of negative tests. For non-COVID injury news, check out the initial injury report for Super Bowl LV below.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Did Not Participate: OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee)

Limited Participant: WR Antonio Brown (knee), LB Lavonte David (hamstring), S Jordan Whitehead (shoulder), S Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle)

Full Participant: WR Chris Godwin (elbow), WR Mike Evans (knee)

Winfield may be limited in practice this week, but he has already revealed he will play despite his ankle injury. Brown missed the NFC Championship Game, but said "the arrow is pointing up as the week continues to unfold." His status to play in Super Bowl LV is looking good.

No word on Pierre-Paul's status for Sunday's game as it's too soon to tell; we'll know more Thursday and Friday. The Buccaneers will need Pierre-Paul on Sunday against a beaten up Chiefs' offensive line that is missing both its starting tackles and is projected to have Mike Remmers starting at left tackle.

Kansas City Chiefs

Did Not Participate: T Eric Fisher (achilles), LB Willie Gay (knee/ankle)

Limited Participant: RB Le'Veon Bell (ankle), RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle/hip), CB Rashad Fenton (foot), WR Sammy Watkins (calf)

Full Participant: QB Patrick Mahomes (toe), OL Mike Remmers (groin), CB L'Jarius Sneed (concussion), OL Andrew Wylie (ankle)

Watkins was limited in practice, but he's optimistic about playing in the Super Bowl. He hasn't played in a single playoff game this postseason, but that ap. There's no reason to worry about Mahomes, who revealed his toe is "close to 100%" and is "feeling a lot better."

Edwards-Helaire was also limited, but he's expected to play (he played in the AFC Championship Game). Bell didn't play in the AFC Championship Game, so we'll need to see how he responds Thursday and Friday.