Jason Pierre-Paul has made some statements during Super Bowl week that have made the rounds. None of them compare to what the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end said about Patrick Mahomes.

On The Super Bowl LV Today pregame show, Pierre-Paul made a bold comment on Mahomes -- who was vying to become the only quarterback to have two Super Bowl titles by the age of 25 and just the second quarterback to win two Super Bowl titles in his first four seasons (joining Tom Brady for that honor).

"Easy. If I get Patrick Mahomes -- everything will be good. So I ain't got to prepare for Patrick Mahomes. He gotta prepare for me! Period," Pierre-Paul told The NFL Today analyst Nate Burleson. "This is about to be a show. You got the GOAT -- Tom Brady -- you got Patrick Mahomes.

"The chapter ends like this -- Jason Pierre-Paul making history. I'm going for my second Super Bowl. Who's gonna stop me?"

Pierre-Paul and the Buccaneers defense certainly backed up that statement in Sunday's 31-9 victory over the Chiefs. Mahomes finished 26 of 49 for 270 yards with zero touchdown passes and two interceptions for a 52.3 passer rating -- a career-low for him in the postseason. The Chiefs never scored in the single digits in any of Mahomes' 53 career starts heading into Super Bowl LV -- but the Buccaneers held the Chiefs high-powered offense to nine points.

Pierre-Paul has never lost a postseason game in his career -- now 8-0 in eight postseason games as the Buccaneers defense finished with three sacks and eight quarterback hits on the night. Tampa Bay is the first team in NFL history to defeat three former Super Bowl MVPs (Drew Brees, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes) and they did it in consecutive games.

Pierre-Paul called his shot -- and didn't miss.