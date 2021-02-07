Jason Pierre-Paul has made some statements during Super Bowl week that have made the rounds. None of them compare to what the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end said about Patrick Mahomes.

On The Super Bowl LV Today pregame show, Pierre-Paul made a bold comment on Mahomes -- who is vying to become the only quarterback to have two Super Bowl titles by the age of 25 and just the second quarterback to win two Super Bowl titles in his first four seasons (joining Tom Brady for that honor).

"Easy. If I get Patrick Mahomes -- everything will be good. So I ain't got to prepare for Patrick Mahomes. He gotta prepare for me! Period," Pierre-Paul told The NFL Today analyst Nate Burleson. "This is about to be a show. You got the GOAT -- Tom Brady -- you got Patrick Mahomes.

"The chapter ends like this -- Jason Pierre-Paul making history. I'm going for my second Super Bowl. Who's gonna stop me?"

Pierre-Paul has a reason to be confident heading into this game. The Buccaneers defensive end has two sacks and three quarterback hits in three postseason games for Tampa Bay -- and is 7-0 in seven postseason games. Pierre-Paul has been through plenty of adversity since being an integral part of the New York Giants Super Bowl XLVI championship team nine years ago, motivated into becoming one of the leaders of the Buccaneers defense.

Mahomes certainly respects what's coming from the Tampa Bay defense.

"I think the biggest thing is going to be me just getting the ball out of my hands, getting it to the playmakers that I have around me," Mahomes said earlier in the week. "They have a really good defense, really good defensive line, linebackers, defensive backs, kind of the whole deal.

"For me, just trying to make positive plays and not making negative ones, relying on the guys around me to make plays whenever the critical times arise."