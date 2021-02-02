If you're someone who simply loves seeing LeSean McCoy play football, you may want to root for his former Chiefs squad during Super Bowl LV. On Tuesday, the veteran running back noted that if the Buccaneers edge out Kansas City and are able to win a title he could elect to retire. Of course, McCoy won a ring last year as a member of the Chiefs and a second in as many seasons could have him fading off into the sunset and going out on top.

Whenever that time comes, McCoy added that he'd like to officially end his playing career with the Philadelphia Eagles, the club he spent the first seven years of his career with after they selected him in the second round of the 2009 draft.

"If I get two championships, with my resume, it might be over," he said, via NJ.com. "But you never know. When I retire, I definitely want to retire an Eagle. That's always a dream."

This is a bit of a different tune than what McCoy -- who will turn 33 this summer -- was singing last year when he was also asked about his future. At the time, he noted that while "that day is coming" he could still play. The only thing that has held firm from McCoy's comments in 2020 compared to 2021 is that he wants to end his career as an Eagle.

McCoy added that a reunion with Philadephia was "close" in free agency but the pieces never fell into place and he ended up signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a decision he admitted was best for him. Despite not suiting up in Eagles colors in 2020, McCoy still has a tremendous amount of love for the organization.

"The Eagles are always something special to me," he said. "A lot of my friends are still there. That was the first team I was a franchise guy [for]. I was always open to going [back] there [last summer]. I remember my last couple years in Buffalo, I wasn't sure if we were rebuilding or not. I remember trying to get traded back there [to the Eagles]. They wouldn't trade me, but there was a lot of talk about it. This year, I had a lot of talks with the Eagles. It was close. My heart belongs there, so it definitely was close."

McCoy's best days in the NFL were as a member of the Eagles. Out of his six Pro Bowl nods, three of them came while he was in Philadelphia. The Pennsylvania native also was named first-team All-Pro twice (2011, 2013) during his days with the club and is also the Eagles' all-time leading rusher.

As a member of the Bucs this season, McCoy has been used as a veteran depth piece behind Ronald Jones and Leonard Fournette. While this chapter hasn't been as prolific as his Philly days, McCoy could very well be putting an exclamation point on an outstanding career on Sunday if his Buccaneers are able to pull out a win and hand him another Super Bowl title.