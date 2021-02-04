The Super Bowl is annually one of the biggest betting days of the year, so naturally Houston-based mattress store owner Jim McIngvale, also as "Mattress Mack," is getting in on the action. McIngvale has placed a $3.46 million bet on the Buccaneers at +3.5 points on the DraftKings mobile app.

McIngvale made the wager through the DraftKings mobile app while at an airport in Colorado and explained a big reason he is staking his money on the Bucs instead of the Chiefs is because of how rare it is for an NFL team to win two consecutive Super Bowls.

"Tampa Bay is loaded with talent on both sides of the ball and led by the greatest football player of all time in Tom Brady, so I'm betting big on the Bucs who have overcome tough matchups throughout this postseason," McIngvale said in a press release. "The NFL has only seen eight instances of back-to-back champions and none in the past 16 years, so I like my chances going into Super Bowl LV for this trend to continue."

In addition, McIngvale is hedging his bets when it comes to the Super Bowl. Customers at McIngvale's store that spend $3,000 or more on a new mattress will get their money back if the Buccaneers win on Sunday.

McIngvale is no stranger to placing big sports bets. The Houston-area furniture store owner placed a $10,000 bet on the Houston Astros to win the 2020 World Series. That one didn't work out in McIngvale's favor as the Astros were defeated by the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Championship Series.

While that Astros bet was rather tame, McIngvale risked quite a bit when he wagered on the Astros to win the 2019 World Series. McIngvale ended up losing more than $13 million after betting on his hometown team to win it all in different locations. Scarlet Pearl Casino, which is located in Mississippi, ended up making more than $6.2 million off of McIngvale when the Washington Nationals defeated the Astros in seven games. McIngvale had placed a $3.5 million bet on the Astros to win the World Series at the Scarlet Pearl Casino, which was the largest water in the state's sportsbook history.