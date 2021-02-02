Super Bowl LV is Sunday in Tampa, Florida, and information on all of the events and appearances have been revealed.

For the first time, Grammy-nominated artists Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan will collaborate to perform the national anthem ahead of the game at Raymond James Stadium. Grammy-award winning artist H.E.R. will also make an appearance during the pregame festivities and is scheduled to sing "America the Beautiful."

Church and Sullivan come from different areas of the music scene, with Church an acclaimed country singer and Sullivan in the R&B and pop genre. The two will combine their distinct styles in the performance. An NFL representative said partners at Roc Nation have been great in assisting with the vision of combining artists in new ways. This is only the second duet for a Super Bowl national anthem performance.

Warren "Wawa" Snipe, a Deaf rapper and recording artist, will perform the national anthem and "America the Beautiful" in American Sign Language on behalf of the National Association of the Deaf. You can watch the pregame performances, along with Super Bowl LV, for free on the CBS Sports App.

This Super Bowl will look unlike any other in many ways due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and, while NFL representatives say there will be slight differences in the pregame performances, fans will still be in store for the same level of entertainment they are used to.

Fans can also expect the league to honor those who have sacrificed during the pandemic, such as frontline workers. The NFL previously announced that The Weeknd will be the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show performer.