Super Bowl 55 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers has almost arrived, but before the game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS (with a free stream available here at CBSSports.com), Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church will deliver their rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner" in front of hundreds of millions watching around the world. One reason for increased interest in the national anthem is the continued rise of Super Bowl props surrounding every aspect of the big game.

Oddsmakers set a length for the Super Bowl national anthem -- this year the number is typically around two minutes -- and bettors can decide whether they think the singer will finish their final note over or under that number. For example, if someone had been able to take Under 2 minutes last year, that person would have cashed when Demi Lovato clocked in at 1 minute, 49 seconds.

Why the Under makes sense

The Under has come in on the anthem in three of the last four years, with only Gladys Knight's rendition in 2019 soaring Over the number of 1:47 (though that was not without controversy after she sang the final word multiple times). This year's line is also the highest its been since at least Super Bowl 52, when Pink's line was set right at 2 minutes.

Part of the research that goes into making a Super Bowl national anthem prop pick is finding clips of the relevant artist delivering the anthem at other events, and while there isn't much out there to help bettors land on one side with Eric Church, Jazmine Sullivan has sung the anthem at well under 2 minutes before.

Why the Over makes sense

While the Under has been the right side over the last few years, typically the final number comes in at 2 minutes or longer on gameday. We saw a run of five straight Super Bowl national anthems top 2 minutes from 2013-17, and the aforementioned Knight rendition made it just over the 2-minute mark as well.

This is also the first duet during the national anthem since Super Bowl 40, which at the time clocked in as tied for the second-longest rendition in Super Bowl history at 2:09. Since that Aretha Franklin-Aaron Neville team-up, artists such as Alicia Keys and Lady Gaga have topped that mark in solo performances.

