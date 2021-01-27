Don Crisman, a member of the "Never Miss a Super Bowl club," was told he was going to miss his first ever Super Bowl. After accepting that he was finally going to miss one, the 84-year-old got a surprise from the league, two tickets to the big game.

The Maine resident told Seacoast Online, "For two weeks, we thought it was over. Then the NFL came through with an invoice for two tickets."

He will see the action live in Tampa, Florida with his daughter Susan and two other members of the prestigious club that has never missed a Super Bowl, Tom Henschel and Gregory Eaton.

Since 1967, the crew has been able to pay face value for the tickets every year, except for Super Bowl 50 when the league paid their way.

In 1967 they paid $12 for tickets to see the Packers take on the Chiefs in Los Angeles, which Crisman said were some of the higher priced tickets, and this year the face value is a little over $2,000, quite the jump from games from the beginning of their tradition.

Looking back on the 54 Super Bowls he's seen in person, as a Rhode Island native and a New England Patriots fan, one reigns supreme. He says Super Bowl 51 was his favorite, when New England came back from down 28-3 to beat the Atlanta Falcons in overtime 34-28.

Since he is a Pats fan, Crisman is rooting for Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Before the Super Bowl matchup was set, Crisman commented that he was rooting for TB12 in the NFC Championship.

"I'm hoping to see Tom Brady. But I'm expecting it to be a repeat of Super Bowl I — Packers and Chiefs," he said.

Crisman got his wish and will see history, as Brady and the Bucs will be the first team to play the Super Bowl in their home stadium when they take on the Kansas City Chiefs on February 7.