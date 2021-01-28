Super Bowl LV is arguably the most hyped NFL championship game ever as Tom Brady (the GOAT) faces Patrick Mahomes (the prodigy) as the torch could be passed to the league's new generational quarterback. Brady has dominated the NFL for two decades while Mahomes is on the verge of taking that mantle.

This Super Bowl is an opportunity for Mahomes to add to his already impressive resume and beat Brady -- becoming the youngest quarterback to ever win two Super Bowl titles and join Brady as the only quarterbacks to win two Super Bowls in their first four seasons. Brady is going for his seventh Super Bowl title, extending his own record and matching Cleveland Browns legend Otto Graham for the most professional football championships ever with seven (Brady already matched Graham's run of 10 championship game appearances).

A championship game that is bound to live up to the hype with the most anticipated Super Bowl quarterback matchup ever. Even though the Super Bowl is over a week away, it's time to make a prediction on the league championship game. This prediction has been six months in the making, so let's get to it.

The Chiefs' biggest strength

Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid are basically an unbeatable combination, especially over the past year. In games Mahomes has started, the Chiefs have won 25 of their past 26 contests as Kansas City has averaged 30.6 points per game. The only game Kansas City lost since Week 10 of the 2019 season was a 40-32 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders -- a mere eight points.

Mahomes has thrown for 60 touchdowns to just 12 interceptions during that stretch with 58 passes of 25-plus yards. He's been the best quarterback in the league during this stretch (really over the last three years), while Reid and Eric Bieniemy continue to find innovative play concepts to keep the offense fresh. The Chiefs have the ability to score at will with the personnel around Mahomes -- a credit to Reid and the job his coaching staff has done developing players.

As long as Mahomes and Reid are together, the Chiefs will always have a chance to win. The duo is becoming the new Bill Belichick and Tom Brady right before our eyes.

The Chiefs' biggest weakness

Who would have thought an Andy Reid-coached team would have a weak offensive line, but that's exactly what the Chiefs are facing heading into Super Bowl LV. Eric Fisher was the one constant on a Chiefs' offensive line that's been a revolving door of players all year -- whether it involved injuries, opt opts, or moving people around on the line.

Fisher has been consistent throughout his entire career in Kansas City, meaning the Chiefs have a serious hole to fill at left tackle against a defensive front that consistently gets after the quarterback. How will the Chiefs fix this glaring issue? Moving Mike Remmers over to left tackle is a start, and having Stefen Wisniewski (guard) and Andrew Wylie (tackle) on the right side is the best bet going forward. Wisniewski and Wylie were solid in a Week 15 win over the New Orleans Saints -- and there's no reason why Reid wouldn't keep that same continuity.

Martinas Rankin coming off the bench as the third tackle is a smart play, keeping that right side of the offensive line stable. An offensive line combination of Fisher--Nick Allegretti--Austin Reiter--Wisniewski--Remmers doesn't strike fear in the Buccaneers pass rush, but it's the Chiefs' best option for the Super Bowl.

The Buccaneers' biggest strength

Any team that has Tom Brady as its quarterback has an opportunity to win. Tampa Bay may be outmatched by Kansas City in terms of game planning, but Brady's drive and will to win is the ultimate equalizer. The guy has a Super Bowl victory despite being down 28-3 in the second half.

Brady doesn't have to carry this Buccaneers team, which makes them even more dangerous. Tampa Bay's offense features Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Antonio Brown, Rob Gronkowski, and Cameron Brate as Brady's pass catchers with Ronald Jones and Leonard Fournette as his running backs. That's plenty of firepower for Brady to just make enough plays to keep his team in the game.

Brady still gets rid of the football extremely quickly, keeping a Kansas City defense that prefers to pressure the quarterback on its heels and forcing the unit to cover pass catchers instead of relying on "coverage sacks." Having Brady leading the offense -- in a championship game no less -- gives Tampa Bay an excellent shot to win this Super Bowl.

The Buccaneers' biggest weakness

Tampa Bay's secondary is a problem, which is an even bigger issue going up against Mahomes and the Chiefs offense. Remember, Kansas City threw for 456 yards against this team back in the Week 12 matchup as Mahomes had 359 passing yards in the first half of that win. Let's not forget Tyreek Hill had 203 receiving yards in the first quarter of that game, as the Buccaneers secondary had no answer for him to start the game -- not making the necessary adjustments until Hill beat them for two long touchdowns in the first 14 minutes.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians even admitted he's "not really excited" to face the Chiefs dynamic offense again, even if he thinks his secondary is up to the challenge. They can be if the Buccaneers' pass rush gets to Mahomes, even though that's asking a lot to accomplish on a consistent basis. Reid will be ready with new play designs and a game plan for Tampa Bay's secondary in Round 2.

Prediction

The Buccaneers will have to slow down the Chiefs on the first 15 plays of the game, where Reid is at his best with his scripted concepts and plays that will make the cut for the Super Bowl. This is a game the Chiefs won't have to erase a nine-point deficit as Reid and Mahomes will get off to a fast start.

If Kansas City's offensive line can contain Tampa Bay's pass rush -- which there's no reason Reid won't have that makeshift offensive line ready -- Brady and this offense will have a hard time keeping up. The Buccaneers will have to score 30 to beat the Chiefs. Just can't see that happening.

The Chiefs get their second straight Super Bowl and Mahomes gets another MVP.

Chiefs 34, Buccaneers 24