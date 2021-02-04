Robert Kraft likely still wishes that Tom Brady was still playing for his New England Patriots. That said, there doesn't seem to be any ill-will towards the quarterback, who departed the franchise last year and currently has his new Buccaneers team in the Super Bowl. In fact, the Patriots owner is pulling for Brady to earn the seventh title of his career and the first outside of Foxborough.

"I'm rooting for Tom Brady," Kraft told CBS Sunday Morning during an interview that will air on Super Bowl Sunday, via CBS Boston. "I'm so excited. We've had some great communications and he is such a special human being. We were privileged to have him here for two decades, and he's one of the finest human beings I've ever met.

"He knows how to lead, and I wish him well," said Kraft. "I really hope he wins Sunday."

As Kraft noted, he did reach out to Brady after Tampa Bay was able to head into Lambeau Field and beat the Packers in the NFC Championship Game. In the aftermath of that win and the congratulatory message from Kraft, Brady's father, Tom Sr., highlighted to the Boston Herald that the relationship between those two has remained strong.

"Robert's been a spectacular owner for 25 years. He is sincere in his feelings for Tommy when he expresses his feelings, and it's vice versa," the elder Brady said last week. "Tommy feels the same way with Robert Kraft. He has an extraordinarily close relationship with him."

Kraft pulling for Brady also seems to be the general feeling out of New England as most Patriots followers appear to be rooting for their former quarterback to win on Sunday.

"Obviously any time you change teams you don't know how it's going to go, but I think there's been incredible support I've had from the team I used to play for, all the New England fans – I still obviously have a great affection for New England," Brady told reporters on Wednesday when asked to react to his New England support leading up to Super Bowl LV. "I said the other day, my kids were born in Boston. I have a lot of love for Boston and all of New England. Incredible support over the years. It was an amazing two decades of my life. I'll always have a presence there. I have a lot of friends there. It's just really cool to be able to have that experience in my life then have my football journey take me somewhere else. Come down here, play for a different team, but still have incredible support. Even all the guys I used to play with in New England, I have a lot of friends. I've heard from so many of my teammates, my old coaches [who] are wishing me luck. So, it's been really cool."

Tom Brady will go for that seventh Super Bowl when he and the Bucs take on the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs on Sunday beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

