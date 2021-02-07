Inaugural poet Amanda Gorman performed an original, new poem ahead of Super Bowl LV on Sunday. Only 22, Gorman went viral at the Presidential Inauguration in January after reading her poem "The Hill We Climb" impressed many. She added another impressive event to her resume, reciting a poem at the Super Bowl.

The performance honored the three honorary captains of the game, a nurse, a teacher and a Marine veteran.

Here is a look at her reading the poem:

And here is a transcription of Gorman's poem:

"Today we honor our three captains For their actions and impact in A time of uncertainty and need. They've taken the lead, Exceeding all expectations and limitations, Uplifting their communities and neighbors As leaders, healers, and educators. James has felt the wounds of warfare, But this warrior still shares His home with at-risk kids. During Covid, he's even lent a hand Love-streaming football for family and fans. Trimaine is an educator who worlds nonstop, Providing his community with hotspots, Laptops, and tech workshops So his students have all the tools They need to succeed in life and in school. Suzie is the ICU nurse manager at a Tampa Hospital. Her chronicles prove that even in tragedy, hope is possible. She lost her grandmothers to the pandemic, And fights to save other lives in the ICU battle zone, Defining the frontline heroes risking their lives for our own. Let us walk with these warriors, Charge on with these champions, And carry forth the call of our captains! We celebrate them by acting with courage and compassion, By doing what is right and just. For while we honor them today It is they who every day honor us."

In the announcement that Gorman would be performing at the Super Bowl, the NFL wrote:

"Gorman's poem will recognize three honorary game captains the NFL has chosen for Super Bowl LV: Los Angeles teacher Trimaine Davis, who worked to secure Internet access and laptops for his students so that they would be able to access remote learning during the pandemic; Tampa nurse Suzie Dorner, who has been managing the COVID ICU at Tampa General Hospital; and Marine veteran James Martin, who has helped veterans and their families connect virtually through his work with the Wounded Warrior Project."

The Super Bowl is between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers and is taking place at the home of the Bucs, Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The game is being broadcast on CBS.