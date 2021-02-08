Rob Gronkowski continues to make history in the Super Bowl, a product of playing in five NFL championship games throughout his Hall of Fame career. Gronkowski's first-quarter touchdown catch from Tom Brady further etched himself in Super Bowl and postseason history, placing him in second place on the all-time Super Bowl and playoff receiving touchdown list. He furthered his spot with another score in the second quarter.

Gronkowski caught his fourth and fifth touchdown passes in a Super Bowl, trailing only Jerry Rice (eight) for the most in Super Bowl history. He passed Cliff Branch, Antonio Freeman, John Stallworth and Lynn Swann -- who all were in a tie with him for second place heading into the game. Gronkowski passed Stallworth for second on the postseason reception touchdowns list with 13 -- only Rice has more with 22. He now has five receiving touchdowns in the Super Bowl and 14 in his playoff career.

Gronkowski and Brady had their 13th and 14th touchdown in the postseason, that's the most all-time -- passing Rice and Joe Montana. That was the first passing touchdown Brady has ever had in the first quarter of his 10 Super Bowl starts.