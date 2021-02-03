Patriots owner Robert Kraft has surprised local New England healthcare workers with a trip to the Super Bowl Super Bowl LV. The billionaire will be using the team plane to transport the workers to Tampa and then Raymond James Stadium for the big game.

A video compilation of the surprise was posted on the team's website where Kraft appears on video conference calls and asks workers "What are you guys doing this weekend? Would you like to go to the Super Bowl?"

Super Bowl LV takes place this Sunday, and you can watch it for free on the CBS Sports App.

The video shows the workers giving a resounding yes, and thus the team was able to use the 76 tickets they got for Sunday's game between the Chiefs and the Buccaneers, led by former Pats hero Tom Brady.

The NFL's official site notes that those heading to the game have all been vaccinated. The people the Pats are flying to the game will be a part of nearly 7,500 other vaccinated health care workers that the league has invited as guests. The workers will be filling the void that the lack of attendance from players and executives have left behind.

A report from the Tampa Bay Times notes that over one fifth of the patients being treated for COVID-19 in Florida hospitals come from the Tampa region. The area also added 1,863 cases and 34 deaths Tuesday.